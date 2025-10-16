Candidates intensify rallies as campaign enters 12-day final stretch

Dar es Salaam. The presidential campaign in Tanzania has entered its final stretch, with only 12 days remaining before voters head to the polls to elect one of 18 candidates for the presidency.

This period marks the culmination of a 47-day campaign that officially began on August 28. During this time, candidates travelled across the country to present their policies and garner support from citizens.

The ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), conducted campaigns in 27 regions, reaching thousands of voters, while the People’s Liberation Party (Chaumma) also covered several regions. Most other political parties managed to campaign in fewer than 15 regions.

As the campaign enters its decisive phase, rallies are expected to intensify in more than 20 regions, with some candidates planning to revisit areas they have already toured.

Political analysts indicate that the final days of the presidential campaign are crucial, as voters usually remember the closing messages more vividly than those shared earlier.

Candidates’ final routes

CCM’s presidential candidate, Samia Suluhu Hassan, is scheduled to tour the seven regions of Kagera, Rukwa, Katavi, Pwani, Dar es Salaam, Mjini Magharibi (Urban West), and will conclude her campaign in Mwanza.

Salum Mwalimu of Chaumma will campaign in Dodoma, Kigoma, Dar es Salaam, Morogoro, Tabora, Shinyanga, and will end in Simiyu.

George Busungu of Ada Tadea will visit Kigoma, Kagera, Shinyanga, Simiyu, and Mara, wrapping up in Mwanza. Majaliwa Kyala of the Sauti ya Umma (SAU) party aims to complete his campaign in six regions: Kilimanjaro, Iringa, Mbeya, Songwe, Njombe, and Dar es Salaam.

Rwamugira Yustas of TLP plans to campaign in Kagera, Mwanza, Arusha, Kilimanjaro, and Dar es Salaam, concluding in Pwani. Kunje Ngomaremwiru of AAFP intends to visit Mwanza, Mara, Shinyanga, Tabora, Dodoma, Arusha, and Tanga, ending his campaign in Pwani.

While the campaign schedules have been announced, experience shows that not all parties are able to hold rallies in every planned region.

Candidates’ perspectives

NRA presidential candidate Almas Kisabya stated that he would not intensify his campaign in the coming days, arguing that the groundwork has already been laid and that the message has been well received.

“We are confident that our campaign, which covered the entire country — both the mainland and the islands — has achieved two main objectives,” he said. He cited the successful voter education drive and strong turnout at NRA rallies as indicators that voters will make the right choice on October 29.

UDP’s candidate, Saum Rashid, expressed that her party is using the remaining days to consolidate support in areas where they have fielded candidates, including the presidential race.

She is confident in a victory, citing improvements in election management this year. “We believe we are winning because we have seen a real difference this time — with an independent electoral commission, sound laws, and a fair nomination process,” she said.

Rashid noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had involved political parties from the early stages, giving them confidence in the fairness of the process.

For Coaster Kibonde of Demokrasia Makini, the final days are the most critical phase of the campaign. Currently in the Lake Zone, he is focused on reaching groups he has not previously engaged, including motorcycle taxi operators (bodaboda).

Political analyst Said Majjid noted that in the final stretch of the campaign, candidates often alter their strategies to deliver more impactful and memorable messages.

“If earlier parts of a campaign focused on general policy discussions, the final days are when candidates make their boldest and most striking statements,” he explained.

He added that the intensity of campaigning peaks at this stage, as candidates facing tight contests deploy every possible strategy to win over undecided voters.