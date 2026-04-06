How to negotiate without burning bridges

Negotiation tends to trigger an outsized emotional response for many freelancers. Many of us want to be well-liked, sought after and we worry that asking for more will cost us the work. That discomfort often pushes freelancers into quiet compromises that accumulate over time.

In this article, I want us to reframe the problem: it is not a lack of confidence or skill in our craft, but how we approach negotiation as a process of joint problem-solving. When negotiation is treated as a battle, everyone becomes defensive. When it is treated as a win-win model outcomes improve for both sides.

A more useful starting assumption is simple: most clients want the deal to work. Ofcourse, they have budgets, pressures, and constraints, but they also want reliability, clarity, and most of all results. Negotiation becomes easier when the goal shifts from protecting yourself to structuring a win that feels rational and sustainable for both parties.

The most consistent mistake freelancers make is opening with their lowest acceptable number. This is often framed as honesty, but in practice it removes flexibility from the conversation. Clients expect wiggle room to negotiate. When none exists, they either push harder or quietly reassess the relationship.

Asking for more than your minimum creates a space for you to make concessions later without harming the economics of the project or your sense of fairness. More importantly, it signals that you understand how commercial conversations actually work.

Pricing is not only about numbers, it’s about meaning. Over the years I’ve subscribed to “Youtube University” and one tactic I’ve learnt when it comes to pricing is that sometimes round figures suggest approximation, while precise numbers suggest deliberation. So a proposal priced at Sh4,758,000 can feel like it's more thought out then a proposal priced at Sh5,000,000. Precision communicates that your pricing reflects time, expertise, research and resource allocation rather than guesswork. That perception alone can reduce resistance.

So consider a starting offer where the number itself does some of the negotiating for you. For a freelancer, this reduces pressure in two ways. First, it discourages aggressive discounting because the client assumes there is less slack in the price. Second, it positions you as a professional operator rather than a creative guessing your worth. In practice, a precise starting offer gives you leverage without confrontation.

Start conversations off with a statement of good will, that could sound like “I’m excited about the work itself, and I want to be thoughtful about how we shape the scope and budget so it works for both of us.” Negotiation improves when goodwill is stated, not implied. Clients are more receptive when they believe you are invested in a fair outcome rather than extracting value at their expense.

When asked for a discount, avoid immediate agreement. Even if you can accommodate the request, allow the client to see that the concession costs something. You can state something like “That would require some rebalancing on my side, so let me walk through what might need to change and I will get back to you shortly.” or “I can definitely look at what flexibility exists, but it wouldn’t be a simple reduction, let me get back to you shortly.” This creates a balance and signals that adjustments are possible but not infinite. Over time, this reduces habitual bargaining and encourages respect for boundaries.

Saying no outright however, often escalates into tension. A more effective response is to explore alternatives. If the budget cannot move, can scope, timelines, or deliverables shift instead? This keeps the conversation constructive while protecting your value.

Negotiation is a skill shaped by practice. When you stop trying to win and start trying to structure mutual value, the conversation changes. The best negotiations leave both sides feeling confident they made a smart decision.