Tanzania to restrict import of inefficient electrical appliances from July 2026

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania will begin restricting the importation and distribution of energy-inefficient electrical appliances from July 2026, marking a decisive regulatory shift intended to curb excessive electricity consumption and improve national energy efficiency.

The appliances that will be targeted first include air conditioners, televisions, industrial motors, electric fans and lighting equipment.

The move will be enforced through mandatory Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) and a national energy-labelling system that will require all regulated appliances entering the local market to meet approved efficiency thresholds.

Authorities say the measures will fundamentally reshape the appliance market by ensuring that only compliant and energy-efficient products are manufactured locally or imported into the country.

Officials have confirmed that the enforcement phase will begin at the start of the 2026/27 financial year, signalling the transition from years of technical preparation to full regulatory implementation.

The framework is designed to block low-efficiency equipment that consumes excessive power, while guiding consumers and businesses towards products that reduce electricity demand and operating costs.

A standards officer from the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS), Mr Spiradson Kagaba, said the country is now moving from conceptual planning to practical technical enforcement, marking what he described as a crucial phase in strengthening market discipline and consumer protection.

He explained that the new regulatory framework introduces a consumer-friendly rating system intended to help households and businesses clearly understand the performance of appliances before purchase.

The system will apply to both locally manufactured and imported products, making compliance mandatory across the entire supply chain.

“Under the system, each appliance will carry a star label indicating its level of energy efficiency,” he said. “A zero-star rating represents low efficiency and higher electricity consumption, while a five-star rating indicates the highest efficiency and reduced power usage.”

The introduction of this star-rating mechanism is expected to provide immediate visual guidance to consumers, allowing them to compare appliances based on performance standards rather than relying solely on price or brand recognition.

Authorities believe that this transparency will gradually shift purchasing behaviour towards products that offer long-term savings rather than short-term affordability.

Mr Kagaba said the labels will also include detailed information on estimated annual electricity consumption, enabling consumers to calculate expected monthly expenses with greater accuracy.

This provision, he noted, is intended to improve household budgeting and support informed decision-making in both residential and commercial settings.

The enforcement framework requires manufacturers to submit product samples to TBS laboratories for testing and certification before production or distribution is authorised. This process will ensure that only approved models enter the market and that manufacturers adhere strictly to defined efficiency benchmarks.

Imported products, he said, will undergo rigorous inspection at entry points to verify compliance with national standards.

Customs and regulatory authorities will conduct verification procedures designed to prevent the entry of substandard appliances that fail to meet minimum efficiency requirements.

“The first group of regulated products will include air conditioners, televisions, industrial motors, electric fans, and lighting equipment,” Mr Kagaba said, noting that these appliances account for a significant share of electricity consumption in both households and industrial operations.

He added that these product categories were selected following detailed assessments of national energy-use patterns, which identified them as major contributors to peak electricity demand and long-term consumption pressures on the national grid.

Authorities expect that regulating these appliances will deliver measurable reductions in electricity demand, particularly in rapidly growing urban centres where household appliance ownership has expanded significantly in recent years.

Mr Kagaba further explained that the regulatory scope will expand over time to include cooking technologies such as pressure cookers and improved cooking stoves. This expansion is intended to promote efficient energy use in domestic settings, where cooking activities account for a substantial share of household energy consumption.

By integrating cooking technologies into the efficiency framework, regulators aim to ensure that improvements extend beyond conventional electrical appliances to cover broader household energy practices.

He said the phased expansion of regulated products is intended to close compliance gaps that have historically allowed inefficient equipment to circulate freely in the market. The ultimate objective, he added, is to ensure that the national marketplace offers only high-quality, approved equipment that meets clearly defined performance standards.

Officials also view the introduction of strict inspection measures as a safeguard against the country becoming a destination for obsolete appliances rejected in other markets.

Such equipment, they note, often enters developing economies due to weaker enforcement mechanisms, resulting in higher electricity consumption and increased operational costs for users.

The upcoming restrictions are therefore expected to strengthen regulatory oversight while protecting consumers from the long-term financial burden associated with inefficient products. By ensuring compliance at both manufacturing and import stages, authorities aim to create a consistent regulatory environment that supports sustainable energy use.

Stakeholders involved in the policy rollout have emphasised that public awareness campaigns will be necessary to familiarise consumers with the new labelling system and its practical implications. Educating the public about star ratings and energy consumption indicators will be central to achieving the intended behavioural shift in purchasing decisions.

Officials have also stressed the importance of collaboration among manufacturers, importers, retailers, and regulatory agencies to ensure that the transition to mandatory compliance occurs smoothly.

Industry players will be required to adjust procurement practices, product portfolios, and distribution strategies to align with the new standards.

As the July 2026 implementation deadline approaches, regulators are expected to intensify technical preparations, including laboratory readiness, inspection capacity, and certification procedures.

These operational measures will form the backbone of the enforcement process and determine the effectiveness of the new regulatory framework.

The introduction of mandatory energy performance standards and strict import controls represents a structural shift in Tanzania’s energy management strategy.