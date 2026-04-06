Cameroon’s President Biya names son Vice-President amid succession debate

President Biya, 93, who has ruled since 1982 and is the world’s oldest serving head of state, has effectively positioned his son as his immediate successor.
In addition to his new role, reports indicate that Franck Biya has been assigned key responsibilities within the defence structure, strengthening his influence across both political and security institutions.
Supporters argue the move guarantees continuity and stability, particularly as Cameroon faces ongoing domestic and regional challenges.
However, critics warn it signals an increasing concentration of power within one family, raising concerns about the future of democratic governance.
They caution that the development could weaken institutions and set a precedent for dynastic rule in the Central African nation.