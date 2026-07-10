Over 170,000 university places up for grabs as TCU opens 2026/2027 admission window

Dar es Salaam. Thousands of students who excelled in this year's Form Six examinations can now begin competing for more than 170,000 university places, after the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) officially opened the first undergraduate admission window for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The application window, which opened on Friday, July 10, will remain open until August 10, giving qualified applicants one month to submit their applications directly to universities through their online admission systems.

Speaking during the announcement, TCU Executive Secretary, Prof Charles Kihampa, said this year's admission exercise offers increased opportunities for students, with universities expanding their intake capacity alongside the introduction of new and improved academic programmes.

"We have more than 170,000 admission slots available this year. Universities have continued to increase their capacity while introducing new and improved programmes that respond to the country's current and future development needs," Prof Kihampa said while responding to journalists' questions.

The increased capacity comes only days after the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) announced another year of outstanding Form Six examination results, creating one of the largest pools of university-qualified students in recent years.

According to Necta, 125,056 school candidates passed the Advanced Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ACSEE), representing 99.92 percent of candidates with results. More significantly, over half of all successful candidates—67,696 students, or 54.09 percent—obtained Division I, the highest performance category.

The results marked an improvement in quality compared to last year, when 48.57 percent of successful candidates attained Division I, signalling that universities are likely to receive applications from a larger number of highly competitive students.

The availability of more than 170,000 university places therefore means that the country's higher education institutions have sufficient capacity not only to absorb this year's successful Form Six graduates but also other eligible applicants.

TCU said the admission exercise covers three categories of applicants: holders of Advanced Certificate of Secondary Education qualifications, diploma or equivalent qualifications, and Foundation Certificate holders from the Open University of Tanzania.

Applicants have been advised to consult the 2026/2027 Bachelor's Degree Admission Guidebooks before submitting applications to ensure they meet programme-specific entry requirements.





Prof Kihampa urged applicants to carefully study admission criteria and verify programme details directly with universities before making their choices.

"Applicants should read the admission guidebooks carefully and understand the requirements before submitting applications. They should also visit university websites to obtain complete information about the programmes they intend to apply for," he said.

Unlike a centralised application system, applicants are required to submit applications directly to universities through each institution's electronic admission platform, following procedures issued by individual universities.

TCU further reminded Tanzanian applicants holding qualifications obtained from foreign examination bodies to first seek equivalence certification from the relevant authorities before applying.

Secondary education certificates must be verified by Necta, while diploma qualifications should bevalidated through the National Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NACTVET).

Foreign applicants holding qualifications from examination bodies outside Tanzania have been advised to apply directly through university admission systems.

The commission also cautioned applicants against falling victim to fraudsters claiming they can facilitate university admissions.

"We urge applicants to avoid individuals posing as admission agents or consultants. Those requiring clarification should communicate directly with the respective universities, while general enquiries can be directed to TCU," Prof Kihampa said.

Over the past few years, universities have introduced new degree programmes in areas such as digital technology, artificial intelligence, data science, renewable energy, health sciences and specialised engineering, alongside improvements to existing courses to meet changing economic needs.