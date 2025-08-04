S is for stock: The ABCs of investing

By Tracy Rabi

Hey Finance Stars! It’s time to level up our ABCs of Finance with a word that might sound grown-up but is super exciting once you get it: stock!

So… what is a stock?

A stock is simply a tiny slice of a company that people can buy. When you own stock, you own a piece of that company—even if it’s just a small part. That means you share in its profits and growth. Cool, right?

Here’s how to think about it with local vibes:

Imagine a company like CRDB Bank or NMB Bank. They’re big businesses, but they’ve invited people to own small pieces through something called the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE).

If someone buys stock in CRDB, it’s like they have a tiny “seat at the table.” If CRDB makes a profit, it might get a reward called a dividend. If CRDB grows, the stock price might rise, and they can sell it for more than they paid.

Now, why should we kids care?

Because stocks are one of the smartest ways to grow your money over time. They teach patience, strategy, and how businesses work. Some grown-ups even buy shares for their kids to help save for school fees, birthdays, or future dreams!

Even youth can start learning now—by following stock prices, tracking companies they love, and asking questions like, “If I could own part of Vodacom or Coca-Cola, what would I want to know?”

So next time someone says “stock market,” don’t tune out—tune in! You might just be the next kid investor.

Catch me next time for “T is for…” (Hint: it helps you stay on top of your financial game!)

Until then, save smart, dream big!