Should students be allowed to choose their own subjects?

Subject selection is a pivotal moment in the academic journey of secondary school students, especially when they transition into Form Three.

In many public schools, particularly in rural areas, the prevalent practice is assigning students to specific subjects based on their average grades.

Typically, students with an average grade of 40–50 or above are steered towards science subjects, while those with lower averages are directed towards arts subjects.

Although systematic, this practice has a far-reaching impact on the students' future, academic satisfaction, and eventual career paths.

According to a Smart World survey, many students find themselves studying subjects they have little interest in simply because their grades fall within a certain range.

This misalignment between a student’s passion and their academic focus can lead to a lack of motivation, decreased academic performance, and long-term dissatisfaction with their education and career choices.

Many students express frustration with the current system. For instance, Daniel Kilongo, a student who has just joined advanced-level education, shares: "I always wanted to study history and literature because I am passionate about becoming a lawyer. However, because my average grade was slightly above 45, I was placed in the science stream.”

Daniel says he struggled to keep up with the subjects and felt disheartened. Though he got a Division Two in his final exams, Daniel believes he would have performed better and enjoyed his studies more if he had been allowed to choose his preferred subjects.

He adds: “Now I’m going to study physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB), but I’m still not happy with it. It feels like I’m a robot on a mission that was started by my teachers and supported by my parents. I still hate the fact that I can’t become who I want to be.”

Winfrida Kihampa, another Form Five student, had a similar experience. "My interest was studying biology because my dream was to become a doctor. Unfortunately, my average grade was below 50, and I was placed in the arts stream. It felt like my future aspirations were disregarded,” she says.

Winfrida has been selected to study history, Kiswahili, and language (HKL) and says she is uncertain about her path forward.

These sentiments highlight the critical issue of autonomy in educational choices.

When students are forced into subjects they are not interested in, it not only affects their academic performance but also their passion for learning and their confidence in pursuing their dreams. Furthermore, this challenge still affects secondary school students to this day.

"I perform well in literature in English, and I’m interested in pursuing a writing career. However, because my grades in other subjects were higher, I was assigned to the science stream. Teachers force us to focus more on biology, chemistry, physics, and mathematics,” says Leila Sungu, a Form Three student at Zanaki Secondary School in Dar es Salaam.

According to her, this decision has made her lose interest in school. Leila finds it hard to focus on subjects she does not care about.

Another student from Salma Kikwete Secondary School, in Dar es Salaam, Gervas Clayton, commented: "Unfortunately, because my average grade was above 50, I was assigned to the science stream. To be honest, I don’t think everybody should study science. Students should be free to choose what to study and not be forced to do so by teachers or parents.”

The practice, according to him, is the reason we have people who don’t like their professions, while it is something that can be easily avoided.

Teachers have mixed feelings about the practice of assigning subjects based on average grades. Some support the approach, arguing that it helps to manage large classes and ensures that students are placed in subjects where they are more likely to succeed.

Ms Happiness Mashaka, a teacher at Zingiziwa Secondary School, says assigning students to subjects based on their average grades is a practical approach. She says it allows teachers to focus their efforts on students who have shown some proficiency in these subjects, which can lead to better overall performance in national exams.

With similar sentiments, Mr Samuel Kilosa, a teacher at Manzese Secondary School, shares: "I see the benefits of grouping students by grades, especially in subjects like physics and chemistry, which require a strong foundational understanding. However, it is crucial to provide students with guidance and opportunities to explore their interests, even if they fall outside their assigned stream."

However, some teachers think that the system is flawed. Mr Selestine Gwamaka, a teacher at Vingunguti Secondary School, says forcing students into subjects they do not enjoy or have no interest in can be detrimental.

"It is important to consider the students' preferences and career aspirations. Education should be about nurturing individual talents and interests, not just about managing numbers," he notes.

Mr Nurdin Bahati, a teacher at Msimbazi Secondary School, notes that the current practice does not consider the holistic development of students.

“Many students are capable of excelling in subjects they are passionate about, even if their grades do not reflect that initially. We need to support students in finding their path and not just categorising them by numbers," he says.

While Ms Suzan Kiberiti, a teacher at Makumbusho Secondary School, thinks assigning students to subjects based on their average grades is practical, she also thinks it can demotivate students who are not interested in the subjects they are assigned.

An education officer in Sumbawanga, Ms Patricia Mpewa, emphasises the importance of student choice. She says students should be allowed to choose subjects that align with their interests and career goals.

“This independence can lead to higher levels of engagement and better academic outcomes. It is essential for these types of approaches to respect and support the individual aspirations of each student,” she observes.

She says that young learners have their dreams and that all we need to do is support them rather than force them to opt for subjects. “We should all know that it is our responsibility to build a happy, well-educated society and not an unhappy, well-educated society," explains Ms Patricia.

This mismatch, she says, can lead to job dissatisfaction, lower productivity, and a lack of fulfilment in their professional lives.

“Moreover, it can result in a workforce that is not optimally aligned with the needs and aspirations of the country.”