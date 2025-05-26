The hidden cost of favouring foreign degrees 

We met last month when it was raining. It was meant to be light, a first attempt at something romantic. But somewhere between the clink of ceramic cups, our conversation took an unexpected turn. I had offered a measured opinion but was met with, “Easy for you to say. You studied abroad.” And yes, it’s true. I studied abroad. I’m not denying it.

My education came wrapped in visa stamps and international exposure. But I couldn’t help but feel dismissed and perhaps misunderstood. As our discussion progressed, I realised what people like him often refuse to admit is that brilliance is not exclusive to those who’ve crossed oceans to learn.

I’ve worked alongside editors from Mzumbe, local photographers from ‘YouTube University’, producers from UDSM and professionals who’ve built careers with grit and experience. What bothers me isn’t the truth of my privilege. It’s the lie that it means more. The idea that an international education is a guarantee of competence. That Western accents are indicators of intelligence. That local equals less.

It bothers me how quickly talented individuals overlook themselves simply because their knowledge doesn’t come packaged in a foreign degree. It bothers me how this mentality quietly poisons hiring rooms and even first dates.

Do you think studying abroad automatically means someone is better at their job?

Can someone who studied at a public school deliver the same quality of work as someone who studied privately? These are rhetorical questions I hope will reveal truths. Truths about who we are and who we’re still afraid to admit we might be.

I’ve observed that pedigree and prestige sometimes speak louder than performance. But should they? Emerging research and global hiring trends suggest this emphasis on pedigree may be misplaced. To build an effective workforce, it is imperative to shift the focus from where individuals were educated to what they can actually do.

While studying abroad can offer exposure to diverse cultures and ideas, it doesn't inherently guarantee superior job performance. A study published in the Journal of Psychology in Africa titled “African International Students’ Career and Job Satisfaction: The Case of China” (2020) found that while international education may enhance certain skills, it doesn’t automatically lead to higher job satisfaction or better job outcomes. Moreover, the challenges of cultural adaptation and potential discrimination can offset the perceived advantages of foreign education.

The same study also challenges the widespread belief that private schools outperform public ones. If we’re being honest, many, if not most, students ‘wa shule za serikali’ have gone on to become resourceful, competent professionals. Some might even argue they learnt to do more with less.

Internationally, there is a growing trend to prioritise skills over formal qualifications. Companies like Unilever are adopting models that assess employees based on their skills and potential, rather than their educational background. This approach not only broadens the talent pool; it also promotes diversity and inclusion within organisations.

The idea that talent must be imported is not only outdated; it is dangerous. It tells the young girl from Tabora or the boy from Mbeya that unless they leave Tanzania, they’ll never be good enough. Perhaps it’s time we paid attention to the new generation of Tanzanians. Those who’ve learnt to code from YouTube. The ones who speak Swahili and Python fluently, even if their English comes with a local accent. Let’s stop assuming that imported equals better. That the shiny foreign label is more valuable than the product.

I could go on, but all I’m really trying to say is this: It’s time to recognise and nurture local talent based on competency.

This involves:

· Reforming hiring practices where recruiters and employers test ability, not pedigree, and focus on portfolios, performance, and practical assessments.

· Transforming education so institutions prioritise hands-on, relevant skills that meet market demands.

· Empowering carers so parents and guardians encourage curiosity, creativity, and skill-building, regardless of the school name.

· Equipping young professionals to show up with proof that they can do the work and challenge outdated systems and thinking.

· Celebrating capability so society uplifts skill over social status and stops rewarding connection over competence.

· Embracing lifelong learning so professionals across the nation adopt a mindset of continuous growth and adaptability.

Because in the end, the best person for the job is the one who can actually do it. Let us not reward privilege over potential.



