Can Bolt deliver for Zanzibar? Promise and pitfalls of ride-hailing on the Isles

Unguja. The impending arrival of global ride-hailing firm Bolt in Zanzibar has been met with fanfare, optimism—and a fair share of scrutiny.

Following Zanzibar’s decision to license ride-hailing services, Bolt is set to officially launched operations on the isles promising a safer, more reliable alternative to traditional transport modes.

The move is being hailed as a step forward in modernising urban mobility and unlocking new economic opportunities for residents.

But as excitement builds, so do the questions: Can Bolt overcome the practical, cultural, and infrastructural realities of Zanzibar’s transport ecosystem?

A promise of progress

Bolt, which operates in over 600 cities globally, says its entry into Zanzibar is designed to support the government’s push for digital transformation and tourism-driven growth.

“This milestone is a vote of confidence in Bolt’s track record,” said Dimmy Kanyankole, Bolt’s General Manager for Tanzania. “We’re proud to deploy our platform in service of Zanzibar’s economic ambitions.”

The platform promises tech-enabled conveniences: real-time tracking, cashless payments, transparent pricing, and safety features for both drivers and passengers.

For Zanzibar, where tourism hit a record high in July with over 106,000 visitors in one month alone, the platform’s rollout couldn’t have come at a more critical time.

But the road ahead may not be as smooth as a Bolt ride.

Infrastructure realities

While Unguja boasts some paved urban roads with recent additions that could rival most cities across Africa, Zanzibar’s broader transport infrastructure is still underdeveloped—particularly in rural or peri-urban areas.

Poor road conditions, limited signage, and congested narrow streets in heritage areas like Stone Town may pose practical challenges for both drivers and the app’s navigation systems.

Moreover, mobile data reliability remains patchy, especially outside urban centres. This can affect app performance, route accuracy, and real-time tracking—core features that define the ride-hailing experience.

A local driver in Kiembe Samaki, speaking anonymously, noted: “Even when I try using Google Maps, some areas have no signal. How will we work if the app doesn’t load when we’re on the road?”

Driver onboarding and training

Bolt says it is working with Zanzibar authorities to onboard and vet local drivers, offering access to digital tools and customer service support. But training drivers—many of whom have never used such platforms—may take time.

Unlike Dar es Salaam or Nairobi, Zanzibar doesn’t have a pre-existing pool of ride-hailing-experienced drivers. This means drivers need training not only in app usage but also in customer service, navigation, safety, and pricing policies.

“Professionalism and tech-literacy will be key,” says a transport researcher at SUZA (State University of Zanzibar). “Otherwise, the Bolt promise won’t feel any different from regular taxis.”

Cultural and market acceptance

The rollout also risks stepping on the toes of existing transport players—taxi operators, bajaj drivers, and informal boda-boda networks—many of whom rely on tourism for income and may view Bolt as a threat.

In previous ride-hailing expansions across Africa, traditional transport unions have staged protests or pushed for restrictions, arguing that platforms undercut local services.

In Zanzibar, tensions haven’t boiled over—yet. But observers say much depends on how inclusive the platform is.

“If Bolt is just for foreigners or rich Zanzibaris, it could create resentment,” said Omar Juma, a taxi driver based outside the CCM Social Hall, Maisara. “We want to work too—but not be pushed out.”

What ZCT says

In a statement the Zanzibar Commission for Tourism firmly denied granting the company any licence to operate passenger or tourist transport services within the islands.

“The Commission has not received any official communication from this company, nor has Bolt presented itself… for registration to operate passenger transport services, as required by law,” the statement read.

Under the Tourism Act No. 6 of 2009, any company wishing to transport tourists in Zanzibar must first secure formal approval from the Commission for Tourism. The law aims to safeguard national interests and protect existing tourism-related livelihoods.

Affordability for locals

One of Bolt’s key selling points globally is affordability. But what is affordable to a tourist may still be out of reach for many Zanzibaris, especially those in the informal sector.

“We understand that Zanzibar is a tourist destination, but sometimes local taxis overcharge. For instance, a trip from the airport to Stone Town—barely 14 kilometers—can cost as much as $20. Even worse, it often seems like these drivers have a different price for every passenger,” says Salum Mohammed, a resident of Michenzani.

Currently, a short bajaj trip in urban Unguja costs between Sh 3,000 and 5,000. If Bolt’s base pricing is significantly higher, locals may be priced out of the service altogether—undermining the platform’s stated goals of inclusivity and access.

Observers say that striking the right pricing model—perhaps through tiered services or localised rate settings—will be essential if Bolt wants to succeed beyond the tourist market.

A test case for digital mobility

Despite the challenges, few deny that Bolt’s arrival is a bold experiment. For a semi-autonomous region like Zanzibar—where digital innovation is growing but still nascent—the rollout will serve as a test case for how public policy, private tech, and local context can align.

ZARTASA (Zanzibar Road Transport and Safety Authority), which worked with Bolt to draft regulatory frameworks, sees the licensing as a first step in building a formalised, tech-friendly mobility ecosystem.

If successful, Zanzibar could set a precedent for other small island economies looking to modernise transport through digital platforms.

But success will depend on more than a downloaded app. It will require deep community engagement, robust infrastructure support, fair pricing, and sustained policy dialogue.