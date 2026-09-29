When children become teachers of environmental cleanliness









In Vikindu Ward, Pwani Region, children are learning an unusual lesson about environmental cleanliness: they do not always have to stand on the sidelines when adults clean their communities.

On a recent Saturday, children joined adults to collect rubbish, clear drainage channels and learn what happens when waste is allowed to accumulate in the places where rainwater is supposed to flow.

It is a practice that challenges a familiar instinct.

In many Tanzanian communities, adults tend to keep children away from environmental clean-ups, particularly around drainage channels, rubbish dumps and dirty water. The concern is understandable. Children can be exposed to sharp objects, contaminated waste and other hazards.

But in Vikindu, the idea is to teach children how to participate safely while helping them understand why keeping their surroundings clean matters.

The timing is also significant. Tanzania is preparing for the 2026 Vuli rains, with the Tanzania Meteorological Authority forecasting normal to above-normal rainfall in several parts of the country under strong El Niño conditions. Authorities have urged communities and institutions to prepare early, including by clearing drainage systems and water channels.

For Helen Ghati Marwa, the Environmental Health Officer for Vikindu Ward, the clean-up is therefore about more than removing rubbish.

“Indeed, the weather authorities have warned us about the possibility of El Niño. As a community, and as the environmental health officer, I decided to work together with village leaders and the Eco Village to take part in environmental cleaning,” she said.

The work, she said, will not end with one clean-up.

“What you have seen today is only the beginning. This is an exercise that we have started and it will be continuous. Every Saturday, we will be in the streets carrying out this cleaning exercise,” Ms Marwa said.

Plastic waste is a particular concern because it can find its way into drainage channels, restricting the flow of water.

“Most importantly, we are fighting plastic waste, which appears to be one of the major causes of environmental pollution, but we are also dealing with the blockage of drainage channels,” she said.

“When plastic waste reaches those areas, it can block the drains and prevent water from flowing,” she added.

The clean-up has extended across Vikindu village, Picha Ndege and Kisemvule, where the Children's Eco Village is located.

“I started with Vikindu village, then went to Picha Ndege and Kisemvule, which has the Eco Village community. We are responsible for this work, and we also have roadside drainage channels that need to be cleaned,” Ms Marwa said.

“We have cleaned some of the drains today, but we are continuing with the work,” she added.

Starting with children

For Ms Marwa, involving children is deliberate.

She believes environmental habits are easier to build when they are introduced early, and that children can carry what they learn beyond the clean-up and into their homes.

“We are involving young children because perhaps in the past we neglected them too much. But, as you can see, a generation begins with a child,” she said.

“We want to build these children so that we can have a society that understands the true meaning of environmental cleanliness,” she added.

She hopes the lessons will travel from the children to their families.

“When these children receive this education, it will not end with them. They will go home and tell their parents, and their parents will also begin to learn from that example,” she said.

“A child becomes the first teacher because once a child receives that education, the whole community can become educated,” Ms Marwa added.

The emphasis on girls is also deliberate.

“And why girls? A girl is part of the society of tomorrow. She grows into a young woman and later becomes a mother,” Ms Marwa said.

“And when she becomes a mother, she becomes a caregiver in a large family. If she grows up with values of cleanliness, that culture of cleanliness can spread throughout the community and people will be able to practise it without being forced,” she added.

From lessons to practice

The environmental education is also part of activities at the Children's Eco Village in Kisemvule.

Emma Cooper, Lead for Climate Action & Adaptation at Islamic Help, said girls living at the Eco Village participate in a Friday Eco Club alongside children from the surrounding community.

“All the girls who live at the Eco Village take part in our Friday Eco Club, which we run at the site every Friday. Children from the community also come to learn environmental skills,” she said.

The sessions combine environmental knowledge with practical skills.

“They learn some science, practical skills and upcycling skills. The girls who live at the Eco Village also learn how to grow crops without synthetic fertilisers or pesticides and how to make compost,” Ms Cooper said.

The clean-up gives the children an opportunity to put those lessons into practice.

For nine-year-old Agesta Makame, that has changed the way she thinks about cleanliness.

“We can get diseases, for example, cholera. Now we understand why it is important to keep the environment clean. At first, I thought it was something that only adults needed to do,” she said.

Nine-year-old Shamsa Ali believes environmental education should begin everywhere children spend time.

“Cleaning the environment is something that all children in the country should be taught; it is important — starting at home, at school, in mosques and even in churches — so that they understand that it is important to do it,” she said.

Seven-year-old Salim Salim said he has also changed how he thinks about throwing rubbish away.

“I used to throw rubbish everywhere without knowing that it was bad for the environment. I thought throwing rubbish inside the house was wrong, but I did not realise that throwing it outside was also wrong unless it was in a designated place,” he said.

For 10-year-old Alizana Jingu, the danger goes beyond making an area look untidy.

“We have learnt about collecting rubbish and cleaning the environment at home and on the roads,” she said.

“There are people who throw rubbish without knowing its dangers. For example, if you are cut by a bottle, you can suffer injuries or get diseases,” she added.

Alizana also understands that children need to be careful about where they play.

“Some children play in dirty areas and others play in dirty drains. They should not play there because dirty water can cause diseases,” she said.

She advises other children to stay away from dangerous waste.

“I advise other children not to play near pits or open rubbish. They should take the rubbish and put it in a clean and safe place,” she said.

Preparing for the rain

The lessons become even more relevant as communities prepare for the possibility of heavy rainfall.

Government authorities have called for drainage systems and water channels to be cleared ahead of the expected El Niño rains, while TMA has warned that flooding and other impacts could occur in some areas during the 2026 Vuli season.

For the children in Vikindu, preparedness starts with understanding their immediate surroundings.

“We should clean our surroundings, especially the roads, homes and drainage channels because they carry dirty water,” Salim said.

Alizana understands what can happen when drainage channels are blocked.

“If they are not cleaned, they can become blocked. When there are places where water should pass, the water cannot flow and this can cause serious damage,” she said.

But keeping the drains clear is only one part of staying safe.

Shamsa knows children should not treat floodwater as a place to play.

“Do not rush into the water or run through it. Move to higher ground or somewhere elevated so that the water cannot reach you,” she said.

Makame added: “And if that happens, ask for help as early as possible.”

For Ms Marwa, this is ultimately why the children are part of the exercise.

“That is why we teach them while they are still young: so that they understand the importance of cleanliness and continue passing that knowledge from one generation to another,” she said.