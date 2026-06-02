Why graduate trainee initiatives are a lifeline for young professionals

Dar es Salaam. Every year, thousands of graduates leave Tanzania’s universities carrying degrees, ambition, and hopes for a better future. Yet for many, the transition from lecture halls to the workplace remains painfully difficult.

Employers increasingly complain that while graduates possess academic qualifications, many still lack the practical skills, workplace exposure, and professional confidence needed in today’s fast-changing labour market.

It is a challenge that has fuelled growing concern over graduate unemployment in the country, even as universities continue producing large numbers of degree holders annually.

For Paul Martin, an Economics and Finance graduate from the Institute of Finance Management (IFM), the uncertainty after completing university in 2024 felt familiar.

“I have always wanted to build a career in corporate finance and eventually become a Chief Financial Officer one day,” he says.

“I had completed several internships while at university, but most were short-term placements that ended after a few months.

I was looking for something more structured that could help me grow professionally and transition into formal employment.”

Like many young graduates across the country, Paul had heard about graduate trainee programmes through social media, friends, and news reports.

To him, they represented more than a job opportunity — they offered a possible bridge between education and the corporate world.

“When Yas (Telecom Company) announced applications for its Graduate Trainee Programme, I applied immediately because I saw it as an opportunity to gain real industry experience in a sector that I am passionate about,” he says.

As Tanzania continues to experience rapid growth in its youth population, experts say such programmes are becoming increasingly important in addressing one of the country’s biggest employment challenges — the mismatch between university training and labour market needs.

Bridging the gap between university and the workplace

According to the Head of Training and Development at Yas Tanzania, Ms Janet Igogo, the company introduced its Graduate Trainee Programme in 2021 as part of a long-term strategy to invest in young Tanzanian talent and prepare future industry leaders.

“For many years, Yas, then known as Tigo, had offered internship opportunities to students, but we realised there was a need for a more comprehensive and long-term programme that could better prepare graduates for the corporate environment,” she says.

The two-year programme offers fresh graduates hands-on workplace experience, mentorship, coaching, and exposure across multiple departments, including Technology, Finance, Marketing, Commercial, Customer Experience, and Human Resources.

This year alone, the company received more than 2,000 applications for just 31 positions, underlining the intense competition for structured workplace opportunities among young Tanzanians.

Participants undergo a rigorous recruitment process involving aptitude tests, online screening, industry knowledge assessments, and interviews before selection.

According to Ms Igogo, one of the programme’s strongest indicators of success has been its retention rate.

“We are proud that about 96 percent of our graduate trainees are eventually absorbed into different roles within the organisation. This demonstrates the value of investing in young people and creating pathways for long-term career growth,” she says.

Unlike traditional entry-level employment initiatives, the programme focuses not only on technical knowledge but also on leadership development, innovation, teamwork, communication skills, and problem-solving.

Each trainee is paired with a mentor and participates in real business projects designed to build professional confidence and practical experience.

Several former trainees have since progressed into senior roles within the organisation. One of them is Mr John Musembi, who now serves in a senior position within the company.

“The programme gave me exposure to a professional environment where I was encouraged to learn, contribute ideas, and take on responsibilities early in my career,” he says.

“The mentorship and support I received helped prepare me for leadership opportunities.”

Experts weigh in on the growing skills mismatch

Education and labour market experts say such programmes are increasingly becoming critical in Tanzania, where graduate unemployment continues to raise concern despite expanding access to higher education.

An education policy analyst, Dr Thomas Jabir, says many employers today are looking beyond academic certificates and focusing more on practical competencies.

“There has been a longstanding concern among employers that some graduates leave universities without sufficient exposure to the realities of the workplace,” he tells SmartWorld.

“Graduate trainee programmes help narrow this gap because they allow young professionals to apply classroom knowledge in real working environments while learning soft skills that are often missing in formal education.”

He says partnerships between universities and private sector employers are now more important than ever.

“We need stronger collaboration between higher learning institutions and industries so that academic programmes align more closely with market demands. The labour market is changing rapidly because of technology, digitalisation, and global competition,” she says.

According to him, graduate trainee initiatives also help reduce the frustration many young people face after spending years in education only to remain unemployed.

“Many graduates become discouraged after repeatedly failing to secure jobs because employers demand experience they do not have. Structured trainee programmes create that missing first opportunity.”

Economists also warn that failure to adequately prepare young people for employment could have wider economic consequences.

A labour economist from the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Tausi Mbaga, says Tanzania’s demographic growth presents both an opportunity and a risk.

“Tanzania has a very young population. If these young people are empowered with relevant skills and employment opportunities by employers like Yas, they can drive innovation, productivity, and economic growth,” she says.

“But if the skills mismatch persists and unemployment continues rising, it may create serious social and economic pressures.”

She notes that many organisations are increasingly investing in graduate development programmes because they understand the importance of building talent internally rather than relying solely on external recruitment.

“Companies are beginning to realise that nurturing young talent is not a cost but a long-term investment. Organisations benefit by developing employees who understand their systems, values, and operations from an early stage,” she says.

A shared responsibility for Tanzania’s future workforce

For universities, the emergence of graduate trainee programmes is also raising important questions about the future of higher education and employability.

A senior lecturer at the University of Dodoma, Prof Benard Mwaikenda, says universities must continue reviewing curricula to ensure graduates are equipped with practical and digital skills relevant to the modern economy.

“The traditional model where universities focused mainly on theoretical teaching is no longer enough,” he says.

“Students today need exposure to innovation, entrepreneurship, communication skills, teamwork, and problem-solving because these are the competencies employers are demanding.”

He says the private sector now plays a crucial role in complementing formal education.

“No institution can solve the unemployment challenge alone. Universities, employers, policymakers, and training institutions must work together to prepare young people for the realities of the labour market,” he says.

As Tanzania pushes forward with its digital economy agenda and industrialisation efforts, experts believe the demand for adaptable and skilled professionals will continue to rise.

For many young graduates, however, the biggest challenge remains getting a foot in the door.

That is why programmes such as the Yas Graduate Trainee initiative are increasingly being viewed not only as recruitment platforms, but also as important national investments in human capital development.

For Paul Martin, the experience has already started shaping his future outlook.

“The programme has helped me understand how the corporate world operates and given me confidence in my abilities,” he says.

“I now feel more prepared for the future and more optimistic about my career.”

As more graduates enter Tanzania’s labour market each year, the importance of structured workplace development programmes is becoming harder to ignore.