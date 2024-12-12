Swahili Fashion Week 2024 showcases diversity, talent, global influence

By Beatrice Materu and Sal Economos

The 17th edition of Swahili Fashion Week (SFW) transformed Dar es Salaam into a global fashion hub, showcasing the intersection of culture, creativity, and talent.

Held at the iconic Hellenic Gardens in the Parthenon Hall from December 6 to 8, the event features a dynamic mix of over 40 designers from Tanzania and beyond.

Swahili Fashion Week stands out as one of the most significant fashion platforms in Africa, offering designers a space to exhibit their creativity while fostering global collaborations.

This year’s event continues its legacy, emphasising the richness of Tanzanian culture and its appeal on the international stage.

The Saturday night runway show becomes the talk of the weekend, with 21 Tanzanian designers showcasing their collections.

Each piece tells a unique story, blending traditional and modern elements.

Among the standout names is Kulwa Mkwandule of Mkwandule’son, whose collection HEKAHEKA ZA MJI LA DAR captivates the audience.

Mkwandule’s work is a reflection of Dar es Salaam’s vibrant culture and diversity.

Sharing the inspiration behind his designs, he notes that there are a lot of different looks and styles.

“Dar es Salaam is a multicultural city that accommodates different people from different African places and also from abroad. So, I incorporated a variety of looks and ideas in my themes,” he says.

His designs seamlessly blend traditional African fabrics with modern aesthetics, mirroring the multicultural heartbeat of Dar es Salaam.

This bold approach earns him a standing ovation, reaffirming his position as a leading figure in Tanzania’s fashion industry.

This year’s Swahili Fashion Week draws international attention, with designers from across the globe presenting their collections.

Italian designer Guia Martinotti, who has an extensive background in luxury fashion, brings her brand Noor Tribe to the runway.

Reflecting on her journey, she shares, “I worked for Tom Ford between London and Milan for thirteen years. I gained extensive experience in luxury fashion. I return to Milan regularly for fashion shows and buying appointments.”

Martinotti’s collection celebrates Maasai culture while incorporating modern tailoring, showcasing a harmonious fusion of African traditions and European sophistication.

Another highlight is Flora Rabitti, founder of Florania, whose commitment to sustainability leaves a lasting impression. Rabitti shares her approach to eco-conscious fashion.

“I’ve studied fashion in Milan, Paris, and London. My brand name is Florania because I didn’t want my own name to be the only identity of my brand. I use only recycled and upcycled materials. My dyes are made from fruit and vegetables.”

Rabitti’s collection features innovative photosensitive knitwear that changes colours under sunlight, illustrating a perfect blend of artistry and environmental awareness.

Ambassadors take the runway

A unique aspect of this year’s event is the participation of international ambassadors who grace the runway, modelling collections from some of the most talented designers.

Their presence adds a global touch, emphasising the international appeal of Swahili Fashion Week.

Notable ambassadors include Marianne Young from Britain, dressed by Katty Collection; Eu-Ju Ahn from South Korea, who wore Rheetz Hanbok; and Helen Dingani from Zimbabwe, who showcased designs by Mkwandule’son.

Charlotta-Ozaki Macias from Sweden wore creations by Nyuzi CAD, while Mindi Kasiga from Tanzania modelled for Sliq Shedafa.

Anne-Sophie Avé from France closed the line-up, dressed in elegant ensembles by Jamila Vera Swai (JVS).

The ambassadors’ participation underscores the universal appeal of fashion as a language that transcends borders, and their contributions further solidify Swahili Fashion Week’s status as a premier global event.

Attendees of Swahili Fashion Week are equally captivated by the creativity on display. Fashion enthusiast Ritha shares her excitement.

She says, “Day 2 of SFW was lovely to attend! My husband was nominated for male stylish personality! It was good to be out and to see some really creative designs and even walk the runway just for fun after. Shout out to Mkwandule; you’ve earned a new fan. Your designs were on point, and I loved how you creatively showcased your collection. I would happily wear most of the outfits!”

Her comments echo the sentiments of many who attended, celebrating the diversity, innovation, and artistry showcased during the event.

Mustafa Hassanali, the visionary founder of SFW, highlights the event’s significance in fostering local talent while creating global opportunities.

He stresses the importance of building a strong foundation for Tanzanian designers at home, enabling them to make a mark internationally.

The challenges faced by local designers are also brought to light, particularly the need for sustainable growth within the Tanzanian fashion industry.

The event acts as a catalyst for innovation, pushing designers to think creatively while addressing global concerns like environmental sustainability.

SFW 2024 serves as a testament to the power of fashion as a medium for cultural exchange and social change.

From Kulwa Mkwandule’s multicultural designs to Flora Rabitti’s sustainable creations, the event showcases the limitless possibilities of blending heritage with innovation.

As the curtains close on this year’s edition, the anticipation for 2025 is already building.

Swahili Fashion Week continues to shine as a beacon of African creativity, bringing together a diverse array of talent and reminding the world of Tanzania’s growing influence in the global fashion industry.