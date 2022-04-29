Swizz Beatz on Diamond Platnumz second album

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Bongoflava superstar Diamond Platnumz has named legendary American music producer Swizz Beatz as the executive producer for his upcoming album.

Speaking during is ongoing UK media tour, Platnumz praised Swizz as a music producer who has been very supportive in his music career as far as the US Market concerned.

“I wanna thank Swizz Beatz so much because he really pushes and supports a lot of African music in the US. Swizz Beatz is big and for him to decide to push African music is something to be proud of. He loves us and I respect him so much and most of the time when I go to the US I’m with him; giving me a lot of counselling and guidance and how to navigate the US Market.

“He is the executive producer for my upcoming album and I can’t wait for you to see what is coming. When you have Swizz Beatz on your album, you know it’s serious and I really want to thank him because definitely he has lot of things to do but he accepted to work with me. It’s a privilege. Salute my brother,” Diamond said.

In September 2020, Swizz Beatz of the famous Ruff Ryders’ produced track number four ‘Wasted Energy’ on his wife Alicia Keys’s Album ALICIA where she had featured Diamond Platnumz.