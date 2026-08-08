When family becomes management: Blessing or business risk?

The first person who believes in many artistes is rarely a record label executive, a promoter or a talent manager.

More often, it is a parent who pays for studio sessions, a sibling who answers calls from promoters, or a spouse who helps organise bookings and social media before the first hit song arrives.

Across Africa and beyond, some of the world’s biggest stars place their careers, finances and business decisions in the hands of relatives.

The arrangement brings loyalty, shared history and a level of trust that is difficult to find elsewhere.

Yet the same relationship also produces some of the industry’s most public breakups, legal disputes and emotional betrayals.

The question is no longer whether family should be involved in an artist’s career.

It is whether a family can remain a family once it becomes a business.

Few African music stories capture that tension more vividly than Nigeria’s P-Square.

Twin brothers Peter and Paul Okoye rise from local performers to become one of Africa’s biggest music acts, selling millions of records and filling stadiums across the continent.

Their elder brother, Jude Okoye, sits at the centre of that success, overseeing management, production and the group’s business operations during their meteoric rise.

For years, the arrangement appeared ideal. Decisions stay within the family, opportunities are shared among siblings and the brothers build an entertainment empire that becomes a blueprint for many African artists.

The group first splits in 2017 amid disagreements over management, finances and creative control.

Although they reunite in 2021, tensions resurface, and by 2024 the relationship deteriorates again.

Peter Okoye publicly accuses Jude of withholding financial records and mishandling royalty-related matters, allegations Jude denies.

The dispute expands into legal proceedings involving Jude Okoye, who pleads not guilty to financial crime charges that remain before the courts.

What begins as a story of brotherhood becomes one of Afrobeats’ most painful cautionary tales.

The collapse of P-Square is not merely about money. It is about what happens when informal trust is forced to operate inside a multimillion-dollar business.

The same pattern appears in one of the most famous careers in global music history.

Long before Beyoncé becomes one of the most influential entertainers in the world, she is managed by her father.

Mathew Knowles. He leaves a successful corporate career to help develop Destiny’s Child and later guides Beyoncé through the crucial years of her solo breakthrough.

Industry observers often credit Knowles with building the commercial strategy that transforms Beyoncé from a talented singer into a global brand.

He negotiates deals, manages touring, handles branding and helps position her for long-term success.

Yet even that celebrated partnership eventually reaches its limit.

In 2011, Beyoncé announced that she is professionally separating from her father.

Both publicly state that the decision is business-related rather than personal, and she continues to acknowledge his enormous contribution to her career.

Unlike the P-Square fallout, the Beyoncé-Mathew story shows that a family relationship can survive a management divorce.

The professional partnership ends, but the father-daughter relationship remains intact.

Perhaps the most influential family management story in entertainment history belongs to the Jacksons.

Joseph Jackson transforms a working-class family into a global musical dynasty.

Under his management, the Jackson 5 become international stars, and Michael Jackson later emerges as one of the most successful entertainers of all time.

But the extraordinary success comes with a heavy emotional cost.

For decades, members of the Jackson family speak publicly about the strict discipline

Intense pressure and fear that characterise Joseph Jackson’s management style.

Michael himself describes a childhood dominated by relentless rehearsals and emotional hardship.

The Jackson story remains one of entertainment’s clearest examples of a painful paradox: a family structure can create greatness while simultaneously damaging the relationships that produce it.

Despite these cautionary stories, many of today’s biggest African artistes continue to keep family members close to their careers.

Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu, becomes one of the continent’s most respected music executives.

As his manager, she oversees international touring, strategic partnerships, festival appearances and global expansion, helping position Burna Boy as one of Africa’s leading musical exports.

Unlike many family arrangements that remain informal, Ogulu brings professional credentials, business experience and a structured approach to management.

Industry observers frequently point to the combination of maternal trust and executive discipline as a major reason behind the stability of Burna Boy’s career.

The broader trend across Afrobeats is clear: artistes often keep trusted relatives close even when outside executives are hired.

Family members usually have the artist’s interests at heart. They are available before success arrives, they understand personal pressures, and they are often willing to work without the salaries that professional managers demand in the beginning.

Trust becomes a powerful currency in an industry where artists constantly face exploitation, unfair contracts and unreliable partners.

A musician often feels safer sharing passwords, unreleased music, financial information and personal struggles with a parent or sibling than with an outsider whose loyalty is tied to a contract.

For emerging artistes, family management can become the difference between having representation and having none at all.

But the danger emerges when emotional loyalty replaces professional accountability.

Family managers struggle to separate personal disagreements from business decisions.

Artistes avoid questioning relatives about money because doing so feels like questioning family.

Other members of the management team hesitate to challenge a parent or sibling who becomes the gatekeeper of the career.

Royalties, publishing rights, touring income, endorsements, investments and ownership of music catalogues require transparent accounting and formal governance.

What works when an artiste performs in local clubs often collapses when the business becomes worth millions.

The entertainment industry often romanticises family loyalty, but history suggests a more complicated truth.

P-Square shows how a family empire can fracture under the weight of money and control.

Beyoncé shows that a professional separation can preserve personal respect.