FuTopia returns to turn Fumba into East Africa's creative playground

Zanzibar is preparing for one of its most vibrant cultural weekends as FuTopia 2026 returns to Fumba Town this weekend from August 8 to August 9, promising an immersive celebration of music, art, fashion and creative expression.

Before the main festival begins, organisers will launch the festivities with The Opening Pulse, a free beachside music experience on Friday, August 7, inviting festivalgoers to enjoy an evening of Afrohouse, Amapiano and Afrotech against the backdrop of Fumba Town’s sunset.

The opening event will feature performances from DJ KCM, ZAINOOBA, and Midimu Collective, creating an energetic introduction to what promises to be one of East Africa’s standout cultural festivals of the year.

But FuTopia is much more than a music festival.

Designed as a meeting point for creativity and culture, the festival blends live performances with art installations, culinary experiences, workshops and community engagement, attracting artists, creatives and visitors from across Tanzania and beyond.

One of this year’s biggest attractions will be a performance by Grammy-nominated South African producer and DJ Lag, widely regarded as one of the pioneers of Gqom music.

Alongside international performers, FuTopia 2026 is placing a strong spotlight on Zanzibar’s cultural heritage.

Among the featured acts is the DCMA Taarab & Kidumbaki Ensemble, a collective of musicians from the Dhow Countries Music Academy (DCMA) dedicated to preserving the rich musical traditions of the Swahili Coast.

The ensemble performs the timeless sounds of Taarab and Kidumbaki, two genres that have shaped Zanzibar’s cultural identity for generations. Through vibrant live performances, the musicians bridge tradition and modernity, introducing younger audiences to the island’s musical heritage while keeping these art forms alive on contemporary festival stages.