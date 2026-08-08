Fans flock to Uhuru Stadium as Simba celebrate 90th anniversary

Dar es Salaam. The atmosphere around Uhuru Stadium has been electric as hundreds of Simba Sports Club fans flocked to the venue to celebrate the club’s 90th anniversary, turning the area into a sea of red and white.

The celebrations, which reached their peak today, August 8, 2026, have brought together fans eager to witness a day that combines football, entertainment, club tradition and a glimpse of what lies ahead for Simba ahead of the new season.

While much of the attention has been focused on activities taking place inside the stadium, the celebrations have extended well beyond its gates, with music, business and football conversations creating another version of Simba Day outside the venue.

Some fans have been making their way into the stadium to follow the program, while others have remained outside, enjoying music played from vehicles parked around the venue as they wait to enter.

The area surrounding Uhuru Stadium has effectively become an extension of the Simba Day celebrations, with traders taking advantage of the large crowd to sell a variety of products.

Simba and Yanga jerseys, soft drinks and other merchandise have been among the items on sale, giving fans an opportunity to shop before or after attending the main event.

The scenes illustrate how Simba Day has evolved beyond a single club function into a major social occasion that brings together football, entertainment and commerce.

For many supporters, the excitement is not limited to what happens on the pitch. The opportunity to meet fellow fans, listen to music, buy club merchandise and discuss the team's prospects has become part of the experience.

Inside the stadium, the programme has continued with a series of activities designed to mark the club's long history.

Among the football activities was a friendly match between Simba's Under 17 side and Nkimi FC, which ended in a 2 2 draw.

The match provided young players with an opportunity to feature before a large audience while also adding a competitive element to a day dominated by celebrations.

The 2026 edition carries particular significance because Simba are marking 90 years since the club was established in 1936.

The milestone gives this year's celebrations an added historical dimension, allowing supporters to look back at the club's journey while also focusing on its ambitions for the future.

It is also only the second time Simba Day has been held at Uhuru Stadium. The first edition at the venue was staged in 2009 under then chairman Hassan Dalali.

The return to Uhuru Stadium therefore connects the current generation of supporters with an earlier chapter in the club's history.

For a club that has built one of the largest fan bases in Tanzania, the anniversary provides an opportunity to celebrate not only trophies and players but also the supporters who have remained central to its identity.

Security has also been strengthened around the stadium, with police officers deployed at different points to manage the movement of people and ensure the celebrations proceed smoothly.

Some officers have been directing fans and managing the queues, while others have been moving around the area monitoring the situation.

The large turnout has also reflected the strong curiosity surrounding Simba's preparations for the coming season, particularly among supporters who want to see the club's new recruits in action.

For some fans, Simba Day is as much about discovering the team's future as it is about celebrating its past.

One of the supporters attending the event, said he was particularly interested in seeing Simba's new players and assessing their potential ahead of the new campaign.

“I want to see the new players and their style of play, especially in the match against Kenya's Police,” he said.

His comments reflect the expectations surrounding a club that is seeking to strengthen its squad and compete for major domestic and continental honours.

Another supporter, Juma Ally, said the event offered an opportunity to get a better picture of the team that Simba will have during the new season.

“I am getting the chance to watch Simba's players and see what the team could look like throughout the season,” he said.

That interest in the playing squad has added another layer to the anniversary celebrations.

For supporters, the event is not simply a commemoration of 90 years of history. It is also a window into the next stage of the club's development.



