Dear couples, the internet doesn’t need to be in your relationship

The other day, I opened social media, and within three minutes, I knew more about a stranger’s husband than I know about some of my relatives.

Apparently, he was messaging another woman.

The week before that, another woman informed us that her husband was spending suspicious amounts of time with the housegirl.

Before that, someone else was explaining that her boyfriend had been promising marriage since the Stone Age.

And every time, I find myself asking the same question:

Why am I in this marriage?

Don’t get me wrong. Some of these issues are serious.

Infidelity is serious.

Financial irresponsibility is serious.

Disrespect is serious.

But at what point did TikTok become the first point of contact for relationship emergencies?

Your husband is allegedly cheating and before speaking to a counsellor, a lawyer, your mother, your best friend or even the husband himself, you’ve already informed 200,000 followers.

Now strangers from across the continent are conducting a full investigation.

People are requesting evidence.

Demanding screenshots.

Drawing timelines.

Producing theories.

Suddenly your marriage has become a true-crime documentary.

And let’s talk about the audience.

Why are we, complete strangers, being briefed on matters that belong in family meetings?

One woman says her husband is body-shaming her a month after childbirth.

Another says her boyfriend checks her phone.

Another reveals that her husband snores so loudly she has moved to another room.

Ma’am, what exactly would you like me to do with this information?

Am I supposed to call him?

Issue a press statement?

Start a parliamentary inquiry?

Some women have turned social media followers into relationship shareholders.

Every argument gets uploaded.

Every disagreement gets analysed.

Every inconvenience gets a story-time video.

The husband hasn’t even heard the complaint yet, but somehow the internet has.

And the comments are always confident.

“Leave him.”

“Red flag.”

“Run.”

Meanwhile, the same followers giving advice today will be asking awkward questions next month when you’re posting matching outfits and calling him “my king".

Now we’re confused.

Are we cancelling him or celebrating your anniversary?

Pick a lane.

Look, nobody is saying people shouldn’t seek support when they’re going through something difficult.

But perhaps not every relationship issue requires a ring light, a microphone and 50,000 witnesses.

Some conversations belong in living rooms.

Some belong in counselling sessions.

And some belong nowhere near a comment section.

Because every time I log in and learn another intimate detail about a stranger’s husband, boyfriend or marriage, I can’t help but wonder:

Sis, are you trying to solve the problem, or are you just creating content?

Because those are two very different things.