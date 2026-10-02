Who allowed you to say on our behalf, no more beer?

You’re on the hillsides of Mount Kamwala to lay to rest a member of the clan. Everybody knows us mountain people, including our watani, the Wachagga, who hail from the slopes of the highest peak in Africa, we’re avowed never to bury our own in the wilderness. Underline the word “wilderness”, porini!

To us, anywhere that which is not within the confines of our rural homes is a pori or kichaka (bush). It’s no wonder our watani call any non-Chagga, Chasaka. We of the kande-eating culture refer to non-Wapare as Vanyika!

We’ve this parochial view that we’re special, true human beings.

What’s ours is the most beautiful. Our foods, our village, our ancestral land, our burial places and rites...you name it, they are on top.

Even those who subscribe to faiths brought to us by our former slavers will ignore the dictum that burying the dead should be as immediate as possible.

Why? So that the body of their departed relative can be transported to the village and be rested close to where remains of other family members have been interred.

The day of the burial is a mournful one, but it has its good side, in that it reunites everybody with clansmen and women you’ve not met for ages.

Having finalised what brought us to the village, some of us decide to make a trip to the shopping centre to wet our throats.

Accompanied by younger bro Tyson and cousin Sele, we end up at Kwa Sammy, this eating and drinking outfit we love for their juicy, fried beef. Of course, most Wabongo call it 'rosti'.

Mama Sammy welcomes us with both hands, ushering us to a table that is vacant.

She knows what Sele wants, a big cold safari, so she doesn’t bother to ask him. Tyson orders a cold Sere Laiti for himself and a warm Castro Laiti for you.

Mama Sammy serves us personally, much as Neema, her amiable assistant, is standing by. We, city people, popularly referred to as “watu wa Dar", get special treatment when we’re in the village. Yes, more so when it’s not December when “everybody” from the diaspora is here to eat Krithimathi

At a table that’s a little far from ours, you notice a senior uncle and two cousins. You decide to walk over to them and say hi.

These three, like us, have been in the hillsides to rest an 88-year-old family matriarch, who had lived most of her life in Dar.

You order them one-on-one and return to rejoin Tyson and Sele just as our rosti lands on the table. Beer goes down nicely when accompanied by nicely cooked meat.

You find yourself drinking beyond your usual three bottles and do four.

Before you know it, your watch shows it’s close to 10pm. That’s very late by village standards! You’re about to polish off your fourth bottle, Tyson is kissing goodbye to his sixth, and Sele is lifting up his virtually finished eighth Safari.

One of our cousins, David, walks up to our table and says his brother and their old man are already waiting for him at their car outside.

I’m the senior-most clansman at our table, so I consider myself the one with the right to respond in regard to David’s offer.