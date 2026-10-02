Former MP has been appointed ‘as’ VP? No, he has been appointed VP

Writing for the public can be treacherous. Our audiences out there constitute readers who might be much smarter than the professional scribbler that we are.

However, more often than not, they lack the voice that we command. And besides, they don’t have the platform we have at our disposal through which we air our views. Plus, their views too!

We all must have heard members of the Fourth Estate being referred to as the voice of the voiceless.

For us, the use of correct and precise language is essential if we are to enjoy our audiences’ respect and trust in us as we purport to inform, educate and entertain them. Our endeavours to better our command of English (as well as our Kiswahili) must be sustained, no matter how good you believe you are.

Having thus lectured (bah!) we’ll now proceed with our key task of sharing linguistic gems we picked up over the week. Here we ago...

The Saturday, September 16 edition of Bongo’s senior-most broadsheet ran a story on Page 3 whose headline read, ‘INEC sets Nov 4 to fill Chamwino seat.’

In Para 4 of the story, the scribbler writes: “The Chamwino parliamentary seat FELT vacant after President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan appointed the former MP, Mr Deogratius Ndejembi, AS Vice President.”

There are two issues in the sentence we’ve quoted above: First is a case of carelessness (we all fall victim to this malaise now and then) and two is a case of grammatical incorrectness.

Our colleague, we’re certain, set out to write FELL (not felt) vacant.

And second, we need to point out, what President Hassan did was “appointing Mr Ndejembi Vice President (not “...appointing Mr Ndejembi AS vice president”).

According to our Phrasebook, verbs of appointing, electing, naming or declaring (such as make, choose or elect) take a bare noun complement for the title or position.

We say, for instance, “They appointed him captain.” Or, “We elected her president.”

In Para 8 and 9 the scribbler writes: “The Commission will issue nomination forms...The nomination EXERCISE will be conducted on October 13...”

We’ve ranted before in this space over the wasteful use of the word “exercise” as a qualifier to an activity. Like when you say “a graduation ceremony exercise” instead of simply saying, “a graduation ceremony”.

Which is to say, our scribbling colleague should be contented with saying, “...The nomination will be conducted on October 13...”

We’ll now move to take a look at what obtains in Bongo’s huge and colourful broadsheet of Monday, September 28.

In this one, we find a story entitled, ‘Mwinyi champions organic farming to boost Zanzibar sustainability, livelihood and exports,” and therein, the scribbler writes in the last paragraph-but-one: “The Zanzibar government, in COLLABORATION with the MINISRY of Agriculture, is integrating organic farming into long-term development plans... “

Hello! Any ministry, including that of agriculture, is part of the government. Which is to say, stating that a ministry is collaborating with the government is the same thing as saying the government is collaborating with itself. It’s entertaining outright tautological balderdash!

We’d rather our scribbling colleague said, “The Zanzibar government, THROUGH the MINISTRY of Agriculture, is integrating organic farming into long-term development plans...”

Or, he should drop “the Zanzibar government” and simply write: “The MINISTRY of Agriculture, is integrating organic farming into long-term development plans...”