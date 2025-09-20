Ada Tadea promises jobs, port upgrades, and free gas

Tanga. Ada Tadea’s presidential candidate for the Union, Mr Georges Busungu, has pledged that if elected in the October general election, his government will create jobs, modernise ports, and expand infrastructure, including roads.

Mr Busungu shared the promise on Friday, September 19, 2025, during a campaign rally held at the Tangamano grounds in Tanga.

He told the multitude that his priority would be upgrading Tanga Port to generate more employment opportunities.

“My government will build a railway linking Tanga with Kilimanjaro and Arusha to strengthen passenger and cargo transport, as the project will also stimulate new economic activities and create jobs,” he said.

Mr Busungu said that although Tanga once led the nation in factories, many had since shut down, stressing that his government would invest in road networks to ease goods movement and revitalise local industries.

“My administration will also invest to improve the livelihoods of small-scale traders by building modern markets, and construct modern stalls for traders in the city to operate in safe, clean, and organised environments,” he said, insisting that every Tanzanian deserves a clean environment at home and workplaces.

Addressing the same crowd, his running mate, Mr Ali Makame Issa, assured supporters that their government would safeguard the union as a symbol of national unity.

He criticised those undermining the Union, describing their efforts as misguided, and urged citizens to ignore agitators advocating its collapse.

Mr Issa further pledged to protect the environment, saying that if elected, their administration would distribute free 20-kilogramme gas cylinders to households monthly.

Promoting gas use, he explained, would reduce reliance on charcoal and firewood, thereby conserving forests.

According to him, the initiative would be financed through tax revenues.

“Tanzania is rich in resources, so it is possible to ensure every household receives a 20kg gas cylinder free of charge,” he announced.

Ada Tadea, Secretary-General, Mr Salehe Mohamed Msumari said their government would mobilise intellectuals to generate innovative ideas for job creation.

“It is unacceptable that we import goods such as toothpicks and cotton buds. Ada Tadea will establish centres to engage graduates in innovation, which will generate jobs,” he said.