Espérance coach wary of Simba, admits tough CAF Group

Dar es Salaam. Tunisia’s giants Espérance de Tunis head coach Maher Kanzari has acknowledged the difficulty of Group D in the CAF Champions League, which features strong contenders, including Tanzania’s Simba.

Espérance are drawn in Group D alongside Simba, Petro de Luanda of Angola, and Stade Malien of Mali. Kanzari noted that there are no easy matches in the group, nor in the competition overall, due to the significant investments all teams have made to qualify for this stage.

“There are no easy groups in this year’s Champions League,” Kanzari told CAFOnline.com. “Every team that reached this stage has quality and ambition. It is fifty-fifty for everyone, and the truth will be decided on the pitch.”

He added that the group is considered one of the most balanced and unpredictable, with all four clubs boasting continental experience and diverse footballing styles. Tight contests are expected in every fixture.

Regarding Simba, who reached last season’s CAF Confederation Cup final against Morocco’s RS Berkane, Kanzari said they are determined to make another deep run in the Champions League.

Known for their physical intensity, technical sharpness, and tactical discipline, the Msimbazi Street giants have become one of Africa’s most consistent performers over the past five years.

Apart from Simba, Tanzania’s other CAF Champions League representatives, Young Africans (Yanga SC), will face a tough challenge in Group B alongside North African powerhouses Al Ahly of Egypt, AS FAR of Morocco, and Algeria’s JS Kabylie.

This group features clubs with rich continental histories and multiple titles, making it one of the most demanding in this year’s tournament.

Under Portuguese coach Pedro Gonçalves, Yanga have developed into a well-organized, dynamic unit that blends tactical structure with creative attacking play.

Returning to the Champions League group stage, they aim to measure their progress against Africa’s most successful sides.

Across the continent, many analysts agree that Tanzanian clubs can no longer be underestimated. The group stage will kick off between November 21 and 23, pause for the Africa Cup of Nations, and resume in late January. With a congested schedule, squad depth and preparation will be vital.

As Kanzari concluded, “This competition is about details such as preparation, mentality, and unity. Every game will be a battle.”