Tanzania’s election observers identify electoral gaps, recommend reforms

Dar es Salaam. International observers of Tanzania’s October 29, 2025, General Election have issued recommendations for improving future polls, including reforming the electoral system to enhance fairness and strengthen democracy.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Election Observation Mission (SEOM) was among the international observer groups that released their preliminary reports after the election.

In their statements, the observers said they had closely monitored the conduct of the polls and proposed several measures, including an overhaul of the electoral framework.

However, the government maintained that the election was conducted transparently and in full adherence to democratic principles.

It emphasised that Tanzanians peacefully exercised their constitutional right to vote.

In a statement issued by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mr Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, the government reaffirmed this stance.

In her inaugural address on November 3, President Samia Suluhu Hassan echoed the late former President Benjamin Mkapa, saying:

“We thank international observers for witnessing how our election was conducted. When they praised us, we accepted their commendations with humility.

We have also noted their concerns, and some of these issues have been apparent to us as well. We have rejected their directives, but we will consider their advice so that we can do better in the future,” he said.

In its preliminary report, SEOM highlighted the need for electoral reforms, noting that Article 41(7) of the Constitution, which governs presidential elections, stipulates:

“When a candidate has been duly declared by the Electoral Commission to have been elected under this Article, no court shall have jurisdiction to inquire into the election of that candidate.”

SEOM observed that this provision denies courts the power to hear petitions challenging presidential election results, contrary to the principles of electoral justice outlined in Article 4.1.5 of the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections.

The mission also noted that several stakeholders it consulted expressed doubts about the independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), arguing that its commissioners are appointed by the President, who also serves as chairperson of the ruling party and a presidential candidate.

SEOM further reported concerns raised about early voting by security officers, which occurs only in Zanzibar.

Stakeholders feared the practice could undermine the integrity of the election and create room for malpractice.

“Given these concerns, the Government and Parliament are encouraged to prioritise an inclusive process for reviewing the national constitution to allow public input on the best current and future approaches,” reads the preliminary statement posted on the official SADC website.

The observers’ proposed reforms include allowing independent (non-party) candidates, enabling the filing of presidential election petitions, and permitting judicial review of specific decisions made by election management bodies.

Citing challenges encountered during their mission, SEOM urged INEC and security agencies to ensure that international observers are promptly granted accreditation in the future.

For its part, the European Union expressed concern over incidents that occurred during and after polling day, including violence, internet shutdowns, and reports of irregularities in parts of the country.

In a statement issued on November 1, 2025, Foreign Affairs Minister Kombo said the integrity of this year’s election stemmed from reforms jointly identified and implemented by all stakeholders, including political parties and civil society organisations.

He said key reforms included the establishment of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the review of existing electoral laws and systems.

“In an unfortunate incident reported towards the end of the voting process, a few cases of disturbance and lawlessness occurred in some areas of the country.