ADC pledges funding to boost entrepreneurs’ livelihoods

Pemba. Zanzibar presidential candidate for the Alliance for Democratic Change (ADC), Mr Hamad Rashid Mohamed, has pledged to support entrepreneurs and youth by providing capital to foster self-reliance and improve incomes if given the mandate to lead.

Mr Mohamed was addressing a public rally at Mtambwe in Wete District, North Pemba, on Saturday, September 17, 2025, saying entrepreneurs currently earn low incomes due to difficult living conditions.

He said that if elected in the general election slated for October 29, 2025, empowering entrepreneurs would be his priority, with resources to help them grow their businesses and improve earnings.

“Many entrepreneurs fail to develop because they lack the capital to run their businesses. Once elected, I will address this issue directly,” he said.

Mr Hamad also pledged to tackle challenges faced by fishermen, who constitute a significant proportion of Zanzibar’s population, promising to establish a special committee to investigate and resolve their problems.

In addition, Mr Hamad said he would prioritise agriculture by providing farmers with tools and inputs for modern farming, with particular focus on increasing rice yields.

“If you elect me as President, I will empower entrepreneurs and youth by providing capital to help them run their businesses and improve their livelihoods,” he said.

Residents, party members, and ADC supporters listen as presidential candidate Hamad Rashid Mohamed, who outlines party policies during a campaign rally at Mtambwe, Wete District, North Pemba Region. PHOTO | SALIM HAMAD

ADC Secretary‑General Mwalimu Hamad Azani said that if elected, the party would address challenges, including water supply and road infrastructure.

He noted that some villages still face problems accessing clean and safe water, and pledged that ADC would resolve these issues.

“When you elect us, we will address challenges related to access to clean and safe water in affected areas,” he said.