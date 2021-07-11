Advertisement

Algerian PM tests positive for Covid-19

Sunday July 11 2021
In this file photo taken on December 28, 2020, Ayman Benabderrahmane, the then Algeria's Finance minister, attends a senate meeting in the capital Algiers, on December 28, 2020.

Summary

By Xinhua

Algiers. Algerian Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane has tested positive for Covid-19, official APS news agency reported on Saturday.

Benabderrahmane is placed in the self-isolation for a period of seven days in accordance with medical guidelines, carring out his work at home, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

He is also due to undergo another screening test at the end of the self-isolation.

Benabderrahmane was appointed as prime minister on June 30.

Algeria has seen a surge in Covid-19 cases in recent days, with confirmed cases rising from around 200 a day last month to more than 800.

