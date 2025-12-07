Another coup in Africa as soldiers overthrow President, seize power in Benin

Cotonou/Porto-Novo. A group of soldiers have appeared on Benin’s state-run television, announcing the dissolution of the government in what appears to be a military coup.

In a televised statement broadcast on Sunday, the soldiers declared the overthrow of President Patrice Talon, who has been in power since 2016, and announced the suspension of political and constitutional institutions.

The soldiers claimed to be acting in the interest of national stability, accusing the civilian authorities of mismanaging the country and undermining democratic principles.

They announced the formation of a military-led transition body, though no clear timeline was given for the restoration of civilian rule.

The whereabouts of President Talon remained unclear, deepening uncertainty across the country.


More to follow................................ 

