Broadcaster CANAL+ becomes first French company to list in Johannesburg

Johannesburg. Shares of pay-TV group CANAL+ (CAN.L), opens new tab rose on its Johannesburg Stock Exchange trading debut on Wednesday, ​when it became the first French company to list ‌in South Africa following a deal with local broadcaster MultiChoice Group last year.

The company, which has a primary listing in London, climbed to 58.50 rand ​at market open

At the time of CANAL+'s acquisition of MultiChoice ​in 2025, it said it would have a secondary listing ⁠in South Africa, providing a boost for Johannesburg's stock exchange, ​which has suffered from a series of departures and few high-profile ​joiners in recent years.

CANAL+, which had a market capitalisation of £2.25 billion (51 billion rand) on the day prior to its pre-listing announcement on May 12, is ​the only global media and entertainment group on the exchange.

Its move ​into English-speaking Africa reflects its stated ambition to become a global entertainment platform ‌across ⁠Europe, Africa and Asia.

CEO Maxime Saada said the Johannesburg secondary listing aligns the group's capital, government relationships and creative resources with African investors, partners and audiences.

"Our hope is for this listing to ​enhance the liquidity ​of our shares, ⁠to broaden our shareholder base and to support our growth ambitions.

But more than that, we ​believe that we can create value in Africa," he ​told ⁠spectators before blowing into a Kudu horn to signal the company's market debut.