Central African Republic to accept third-country deportees from US

Bangui. The Central African Republic (CAR) has agreed to accept migrants from other countries who are deported by the United States, according to two sources familiar with the arrangement, marking the latest effort by the Trump administration to expand third-country deportation agreements in Africa.

The move follows similar arrangements between Washington and several African countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea.

US Senate Democrats have criticised the agreements, saying they have cost tens of millions of dollars and allow the removal of migrants who had previously secured legal protections against deportation to their home countries.

Rights groups argue that the deals enable US authorities to bypass immigration court protections, although Washington maintains that the deportations are lawful.

According to a Central African government official, the agreement was discussed during a May 18 meeting in Bangui with a US delegation led by Christian Jové Ehrhardt, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration.

“Central African Republic will indeed take in, within the framework of agreements with the US, immigrants deported by American authorities,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A diplomat based in the region, who also requested anonymity, confirmed that an agreement had been reached.

Details of the arrangement remain unclear. Neither source could confirm how many migrants would be sent to CAR, their nationalities, or when deportation flights might begin.

However, a recent US court ruling suggests preparations may already be underway.

On May 22, US District Judge Lee Rosenthal issued a temporary restraining order blocking the deportation of a Turkish national after learning that US officials intended to remove the individual to the Central African Republic on May 26.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) confirmed it would assist deportees upon arrival in CAR.

The agency has previously provided support to third-country deportees in other African countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The United States this year awarded $85 million to the IOM for operations in the Central African Republic.

An IOM spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

The Central African Republic, a country of about 5.5 million people, has experienced recurring political instability and conflict since gaining independence from France in 1960.

Despite maintaining close security ties with Russia under President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, who secured a third term in elections last December, the country has recently signalled interest in strengthening cooperation with Western partners, particularly in the critical minerals sector.

The Central African presidency and the US State Department did not respond to requests for comment.