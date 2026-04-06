DRC to receive US deportees under migration deal

Kinshasa. The Democratic Republic of the Congo will receive third-country nationals deported from the United States under a new agreement with President Donald Trump’s administration, the government in Kinshasa said in a statement on Sunday.

The Congolese Ministry of Communication said the arrangement is temporary and will see deportees begin arriving as early as this month, although details on the number of individuals and their nationalities were not disclosed.

Under the deal, Washington will cover the costs associated with the deportations, including logistics and support, meaning the Central African nation will not incur expenses. Authorities in Kinshasa said the move reflects the country’s commitment to international cooperation and humanitarian responsibility.

The agreement forms part of a broader immigration strategy by the Trump administration, which has increasingly relied on so-called “third-country” deportation arrangements to remove migrants who cannot easily be returned to their countries of origin.

Several African nations, including Uganda, Ghana, and Eswatini, have already entered into similar agreements with the United States. In some cases, deportees have been temporarily hosted while awaiting relocation or further processing.

However, the policy has drawn criticism from human rights groups and legal experts, who argue that deporting individuals to countries where they are not citizens raises serious legal and ethical concerns. Critics warn that such arrangements may expose deportees to uncertain living conditions and limited legal protections.

Congo’s government sought to address such concerns, stating that each case would be reviewed individually in accordance with national laws and security considerations. Officials emphasized that the country would not automatically accept deportees without due process.

The development also comes amid broader diplomatic engagement between Washington and Kinshasa, including efforts to strengthen cooperation on regional security and economic interests, particularly in the minerals sector.