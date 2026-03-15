Death toll from Kenyan floods rises to 62, police say

A total of 62 people including eight children have died since heavy rains ‌and flooding hit Kenya's capital Nairobi and other areas late last week, police said on Saturday.

The capital ⁠was the worst hit with 33 deaths, the force said in a statement on X that updated the official tally of casualties.

More than 2,000 families have been displaced across ‌Kenya ⁠and intense rain was continuing in several regions, it added.

Aid workers started pulling bodies from floodwaters ⁠across Nairobi last Saturday after overnight flash floods swept away dozens ⁠of cars and disrupted flights at East Africa's ⁠biggest airport.