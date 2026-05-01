Calls grow for Tanzania to ratify domestic workers’ convention

Dar es Salaam. As Tanzania joins the rest of the world in marking International Workers’ Day, the Conservation, Hotel, Domestic and Allied Workers Union (Chodawu) has called on the government to fast-track the ratification and domestication of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention No. 189.

The convention, which focuses on promoting decent work for domestic workers, seeks to bring the sector under formal labour laws by ensuring fair wages, written contracts and protection against exploitation.

The call comes amid growing momentum in Tanzania and across East Africa, where domestic workers—particularly in Kenya and Tanzania—are pushing for the adoption of the convention, widely known as the Domestic Workers’ Convention.

In March 2026, Kenya announced steps towards ratifying both ILO Convention No. 189 and Convention No. 190, which addresses violence and harassment in the workplace.

Speaking during the commemoration, a domestic worker, Ms Neomensia Dimoso, said the recognition of domestic work was a significant milestone and should be treated like any other profession.

“We are proud to be recognised and to celebrate this day, because domestic work is work like any other.

However, our main appeal is for the government to ratify ILO Convention No. 189. Employers must also provide written contracts so that we can work in a safe and secure environment,” she said.

She also called on the government to review the minimum wage, noting that some domestic workers still earn as little as Sh40,000 per month.

“Although the government sets the minimum wage, in reality it is often determined by employers, which is unfair,” she said.

Chodawu chairperson, Ms Amina Mustapha, urged society to treat domestic workers with dignity, noting that many continue to face abuse and inhumane conditions.

“Some workers are locked inside homes and subjected to harassment.

In the event of emergencies such as fires, they are left trapped and at great risk. Others are not provided with food, and their wages remain extremely low, ranging between Sh40,000 and Sh50,000 per month,” she said.

Chodawu secretary, Ms Walaga Shungu, said several African countries, including South Africa, have already taken steps to adopt the convention, urging Tanzania to follow suit.

“We are optimistic that once the convention is ratified, it will add value and dignity to the domestic work sector,” she said.