Dr Mwinyi said the new minimum wage will take effect in January 2027.

Unguja. Zanzibar President and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, has announced an increase in the minimum wage from Sh300,000 to Sh500,000 per month.

Dr Mwinyi made the announcement on May 1, 2026, during the climax of International Workers’ Day celebrations held at the Kizimbani Agricultural Exhibition Grounds in the Urban West Region.

He said the new wage will take effect from January 2027, noting that the decision has taken into account the country’s economic conditions, rising cost of living, and the government’s commitment to boosting worker motivation in order to enhance efficiency in service delivery.

“The government will continue to improve working conditions and ensure that public servants receive their entitlements on time,” said Dr Mwinyi, urging workers to remain diligent, disciplined and patriotic in order to drive Zanzibar’s sustainable development.