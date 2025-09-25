ECSA-HC pushes for African-led science at UNGA80, unveils regional hub in Arusha

New York . The East, Central, and Southern Africa Health Community (ECSA-HC) has urged the international community to invest in Africa’s scientific capacity, saying the continent must take its rightful place at the heart of global health innovation.

Speaking at a high-level Science Diplomacy side event during the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80), ECSA-HC Director General Dr Ntuli Kapologwe declared that Africa could no longer remain a bystander in global research and policy.

“Science is not optional in health governance and prosperity. It is the bedrock of resilience, the driver of discovery, and the heartbeat of equity,” he said.

Dr Kapologwe pointed out stark inequities: while Africa bears 25 percent of the global disease burden, it produces less than 2 percent of research publications and attracts under 1 percent of worldwide R&D funding.

He cited unreliable electricity, poor internet, outdated laboratories, fragile data systems and limited numbers of skilled researchers as barriers holding back African science.

Against this backdrop, he announced the establishment of a Regional Centre of Excellence for Science, Research and Innovation in Arusha, Tanzania, on 28 acres of land allocated by the government.

The centre will focus on digital health, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and science-policy linkages, while training and retaining African talent.

“Our vision is clear: a future where Africa contributes to the global health agenda using African data, African talent, and African tools,” he affirmed.

The call was echoed by regional leaders. IGAD Executive Secretary Dr Workneh Gebeyehu said stronger collaboration was needed to ensure science-driven responses to emergencies and long-term development. He urged investment in local medicine production to reduce Africa’s dependence on imports, which currently cover nearly 70 percent of essential supplies.

East African Community (EAC) Secretary General Veronica Nduva highlighted the need to harmonise health research and regulatory frameworks across the region.

She called for collective investment in infrastructure, stronger data governance and integration of health services to achieve sovereignty in research and development.

Adding a financial perspective, AfriExim Bank’s Director of Project Preparation, Mr Zitto Alfayo, stressed that “sustainable financing is the backbone of Africa’s scientific renaissance,” reaffirming the bank’s commitment to support African-led innovation.

Dr Kapologwe also advanced a five-point call to action: equitable investment in research ecosystems, a Global Health Research Compact rooted in fairness, institutionalising African voices within the UN system, mobilising innovative domestic financing, and establishing pan-African data systems for real-time decision-making.

“This is not about aid,” he emphasised. “It is an investment in global resilience, stability, and equity that drives inclusive advancement in health science.”

Representing Vice President Dr Philip Mpango as Guest of Honour, Tanzania’s Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister, Mr Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, stressed that science must remain central to Africa’s solutions.

“Partnerships beyond government are essential, and science provides the compass to navigate the complex challenges of our time,” he said.

As the world transitions from the Sustainable Development Goals to the UN Pact for the Future, ECSA-HC’s message was clear: global progress is impossible without Africa’s leadership in science and innovation.