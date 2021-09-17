Fresh crisis in Synagogue as members reject TB Joshua’s widow

By Agencies More by this Author

Lagos. A fresh crisis is brewing at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) founded by the late preacher T.B Joshua.

Since Joshua died in June, there have been concerns over the leadership of the church.

Shortly after Joshua died, there were unconfirmed reports on a leadership tussle in the church over his successor.

However, the church denied the reports and said it was focused on giving Joshua a befitting burial.

After Joshua’s burial, the issue of succession was managed out of the public until last week when a court named Evelyn, widow of the late preacher, as the church’s trustees.

This did not go down well with some members who argued that the late founder expected his successor to be from among the Pastors whom he anointed in the Church.

In a statement signed by one Adedeji Opeyemi, President of GCSM and Secretary, Mr. Brown Chimieze, a group under the auspices of Global Congress of SCOAN Members, (GCSM-) the SCOAN members called on people all over the world to help in “sustaining the church from ruins”.

According to the statement, the biggest task was to honour the last wish of Prophet TB Joshua and keep his flag flying.

“We are worried about the emergence of Mrs Evelyn Joshua, the wife of the late founder who made unilateral declaration of herself as the new leader of the Church.”

“She claimed a congregation of 2000 Church members appointed her. This is ridiculous: Where was the meeting held? Was it through a Yes vote? Was it through election? Was it through ‘anointing’ by the 2000 members?

“Where is the resolution of the 2000 members? Can 2000 members pick a successor in a Church with millions of members all over the world in five continents? What is the constitution of the Church? Was it followed?

“Mrs. Evelyn Joshua is not a Pastor. She was never anointed by Prophet Joshua. She was not part of the founding members of the Church. What is the basis of her emergence as the person now parading herself as the new leader?

“Under the aegis of SCOAN Congress, made up of members from 188 countries, we shall continue to inform and educate the public, peoples all over the world on every development at SCOAN until wisdom, the ways of God and common sense prevail.”

Meanwhile the economic and financial crimes commission is probing financial fraud and diversion of funds left by TB Joshua. A source said prophets from Nigeria, Mexico, South Africa and Senegal who had been in close contacts with the deceased are alleged to have emptied the vault of money which was in the church