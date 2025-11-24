Gambia takes in Cameroon opposition leader after election-linked protests

Gambia said it was temporarily hosting Cameroonian opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary on humanitarian grounds following a contested presidential election in Cameroon last month that led to deadly protests.

Paul Biya, at 92 the world's oldest head of state, was named winner of last month's election in Cameroon with 53.66% of the vote against 35.19% for Tchiroma.

Tchiroma had before the official results were announced, and protests erupted in various locations as early results showed Biya, in power since 1982, would secure an eighth term.

Cameroon's security forces killed 48 civilians as they responded to the protests, U.N. sources told Reuters this month. Tchiroma's whereabouts had not been known for weeks.

In a statement issued late on Sunday, Gambia's information ministry said the country was sheltering Tchiroma "purely on humanitarian grounds, in the spirit of African solidarity" to ensure his safety amid efforts to resolve "post-electoral tensions".

Banjul is consulting with regional partners, including Nigeria, to support a negotiated outcome to the crisis in Cameroon, the statement said.

The statement also reaffirmed Gambia's commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all African Union member states and said its territory would not be used as a base for subversive activities against any country.

In a separate statement on Sunday, Gambia's main opposition United Democratic Party accused the government of a lack of transparency over Tchiroma's "quiet arrival" but added it was in full solidarity with Tchiroma and welcomed the humanitarian gesture.