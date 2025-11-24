Renovation of Tanzania’s historic MV Liemba reaches 42 percent

Kigoma. Renovation work on the historic MV Liemba, which operated between Kigoma and Zambia, has reached 42 percent completion.

The vessel has been out of service since 2018 due to worn-out machinery. The overhaul, costing over $13 million (more than Sh32 billion), is expected to take 24 months.

Speaking on Monday, 24 November 2025, the Acting Manager of the Tanzania Shipping Company (Tashico) Kigoma branch, Humphrey Mwambungu, said the renovation began in July 2024 and is expected to be completed by 2026.

He said the contractor had ordered key equipment, including two new engines and electricity generators. The MV Liemba has already been placed in dry dock for hull cleaning and painting.

“The engines have been completed in the United States and are expected to arrive next month. So far, the contractor has received more than $7 million and the project has reached 42 per cent completion,” Mwambungu said.









Quality and Safety Engineer David Matala said current work includes hull repairs, replacing damaged components, and installing piping, which is now 90 per cent complete. He added that the engines and other machinery will soon be installed.

“When completed, passengers will be able to travel safely and comfortably. The modern upgrades will resolve previous operational challenges,” Matala said.

The MV Liemba, which served during the First World War, is over 100 years old. Built in Germany in 1913, it was originally named Graf von Goetzen, after a regional governor. The vessel was constructed in parts, shipped to Dar es Salaam in 5,000 crates, transported by rail to Tabora, and carried by porters to Kigoma.

In 1915, the ship entered service, armed with two cannons, transporting German troops to ports including Kassanga and Mbala in present-day Zambia.







