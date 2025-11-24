Mwigulu orders Gwajima’s Church to reopen following 'presidential pardon'

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Prime Minister, Mwigulu Nchemba has instructed the Minister of Home Affairs, George Simbachawene, to reopen the Church of Resurrection and Life, led by Bishop Josephat Gwajima, which had previously faced operational challenges.

“The President has granted amnesty to religious institutions that have experienced occasional disruptions.

“I acknowledge the Minister of Home Affairs is present; he should ensure that proper procedures are followed, re-register religious institutions, review their regulations and conditions, and for those facing difficulties, allow a six-month supervisory period. I am aware that Resurrection and Life should reopen under these supervisory conditions within six months.

“All other institutions should also be reminded of operational procedures and regulations,” Mwigulu said.

He emphasised that the misconduct of a single institution should not lead to the closure of all religious establishments, stressing that worship is a personal relationship between individuals and their God, and leaders’ actions should not deprive congregants of their right to worship.

Mwigulu made these remarks today, Monday, November 24, 2025 while addressing residents of Ubungo, in the Mbezi Luis area of Dar es Salaam, shortly after inspecting bus stations damaged during the unrest of October 29, 2025.

The church had its registration revoked on 2 June this year, with the Registrar’s letter citing violations of regulations and law by involving politics in the church’s affairs.