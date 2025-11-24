US, Ukraine work on 'refined' peace plan to end war with Russia

The United States and Ukraine sought on Monday to narrow the gaps in a peace plan to end the war with Russia after agreeing to modify a U.S. proposal that Kyiv and its European allies saw as a Kremlin wish list.

Washington and Kyiv said in a joint statement they had drafted a "refined peace framework" after talks in Geneva on Sunday. Though there were no specifics, the dialogue received a cautious welcome from some of Ukraine's allies.

The U.S. blindsided Kyiv and European countries with a 28-point peace plan last week, giving Ukraine until Thursday to agree to a framework to end Europe's deadliest war since World War Two.

The sudden push raises the pressure on Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is now at his most vulnerable since the start of the war after a corruption scandal saw two of his ministers dismissed and as Russia makes battlefield gains. He could struggle to get Ukrainians to swallow a deal viewed as selling out their interests.

After Sunday's talks, no public statement was released on how the revised plan would handle contentious issues such as how to guarantee Ukraine's security against future Russian threats and how to fund the rebuilding of Ukraine. Zelenskiy said negotiations were ongoing, while the Kremlin said nothing had officially been conveyed to Russia.

"We all continue working with partners, especially the United States, to look for compromises that will strengthen but not weaken us," Zelenskiy said via video link from a separate summit of Ukraine's allies in Sweden.

Zelenskiy said Russia must pay for the war in Ukraine and that a decision on using frozen Russian assets was crucial.

U.S. President Donald Trump has kept up the pressure on Ukraine to reach a deal.

"Is it really possible that big progress is being made in Peace Talks between Russia and Ukraine??? Don’t believe it until you see it, but something good just may be happening," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Zelenskiy could travel to the United States as soon as this week to discuss the most sensitive aspects of the plan with Trump, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The initial 28-point proposal put forth by the U.S. last week called on Ukraine to cede more territory, accept limits on its military and abandon its ambitions to join NATO, Russian demands that Ukrainians have long rejected.

"Trump's special plan is, in general, a capitulation for Ukraine," said Anzhelika Yurkevych, a 62-year-old civil servant in Kyiv. "I think the Ukrainian people will not agree. Even if they sign, it needs to be implemented, the Ukrainian people will be the ones to do it. And they do not agree with this."

Underscoring the war's toll, Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv was hit by what officials said was a massive drone attack that killed four people on Sunday.

With smoke rising from the rubble, one man was seen crouched and holding the hand of a dead body.

“There was a family, there were children," said Ihor Klymenko, Red Cross Commander of the emergency response team in Kharkiv. "I can't tell you how, but the children are alive, thank God, the man is alive. The woman died, unfortunately.”

Across the border, Russian air defences downed Ukrainian drones en route to Moscow, forcing three airports that serve the capital to temporarily restrict flights.

European allies said they were not involved in crafting the original plan. They released a counter-proposal that would ease some of the proposed territorial concessions and include a NATO-style security guarantee from the United States for Ukraine if it is attacked.

"We are, of course, closely monitoring the media reports that have been pouring in from Geneva over the past few days, but we have not yet received anything official," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Some EU leaders met to discuss Ukraine on the sidelines of an EU-African Union summit in Luanda on Monday, with others dialling in via video conference.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Trump had expressed an openness to a jointly developed peace plan for Ukraine.

"And that is precisely what the representatives of Ukraine, the United States of America and the European member states achieved yesterday in Geneva," said Merz in Luanda.

"We welcome the fact that these talks took place in Geneva. We also welcome the interim result. Some issues were clarified, but we also know: Peace in Ukraine won't happen overnight."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said any agreement must not weaken Ukraine or Europe.

"This is a delicate matter because no one wants to discourage Americans and President Trump from having the United States on our side in this process," he said.