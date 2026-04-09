Kenya’s ex-minister charged over alleged abduction

Nairobi. The legal tribulations of former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju reached a critical juncture yesterday as he appeared before the Kibera Law Courts to answer to charges stemming from his reported disappearance.

Dressed in a sharp blue suit and flanked by a robust legal team, the former minister maintained a composed demeanour as he entered the dock to face the magistrate.

The proceedings centred on allegations that Tuju provided false information to the authorities regarding his whereabouts during a period when his family had raised a nationwide alarm over his safety.

Standing before the court, Tuju formally pleaded not guilty to the charges of falsifying information. After considering the arguments from both the prosecution and the defence, the magistrate granted him a personal bond of KSh100,000, supported by one contact person.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for 16 April 2026, a date intended to verify full compliance with all judicial directions issued during this preliminary stage.

This appearance follows a turbulent fortnight for the former CS. An initial attempt by the state to bring him to court two weeks ago was thwarted when he was admitted to Karen Hospital. At that time, his lawyers asserted that he had been physically roughed up during the arrest process, necessitating urgent medical intervention.

The situation was further complicated last week when Tuju alleged that his driver, Steve Mwanga, had been waylaid and detained by police while performing routine errands.

The police narrative remains in stark contrast to the account provided by Tuju’s family. While his relatives claimed he went missing on a Saturday morning, investigators maintain that the former CS remained at his private residence the entire time.

Upon his reappearance on Monday, 23 March, authorities moved swiftly to initiate the current criminal proceedings. (NMG)