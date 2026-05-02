Kenyan President Ruto announces 12% salary increase for workers

Nairobi. Kenyan President William Ruto has announced a 12 per cent increase in salaries for workers across the country, alongside a 15 per cent pay rise for employees in the agricultural sector, in a move aimed at cushioning households against the rising cost of living.

Speaking during Labour Day commemorations, President Ruto said the decision had been reached following consultations with workers’ representatives and in response to long-standing calls from organised labour for improved pay.

He said the adjustments were intended to strengthen household incomes at a time when the cost of essential goods and services continues to rise, placing pressure on workers and their families.

The Head of State noted that the agricultural sector had been granted a higher increment due to its strategic importance to Kenya’s economy, food security, and employment creation.

The announcement comes as the government faces growing pressure to address inflationary pressures and improve labour conditions across both public and private sectors.