From Dar to Harvard: Ngasuma’s journey of impact and global recognition

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian PhD student Ms Ngasuma Eva Kanyeka has emerged as one of the country’s most influential voices in youth innovation, entrepreneurship and policy reform after winning a prestigious award at Harvard University in the United States.

Ms Kanyeka, who is pursuing her doctoral studies at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, won the award under the Harvard Ministerial Leadership Programme (HMLP), sponsored by the Tessa Jowell Foundation, following research that focuses on the use of Artificial Intelligence to improve credit guarantee models aimed at expanding access to affordable loans for women and young people.

Her recognition at Harvard marks a major milestone in a career that has consistently combined development practice with leadership in innovation systems, governance and strategic communication.

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Before joining Harvard, Ms Kanyeka served as Deputy Chief of Party for a $20 million USAID-funded project, Feed the Future Tanzania Advancing Youth, where she played a leading role in designing and implementing national youth empowerment programmes.

As technical director, she developed innovation approaches that enabled the programme to provide $5 million in grants to young people to start and scale businesses, ultimately reaching more than 33,000 youth across Tanzania.

Her experience in policy development also includes consulting work with the African Union Commission, where she supported gender and policy strategy under the Human Resources, Science and Technology Division.

In 2011, she founded Capacitate Consulting, a niche strategy and communications firm that worked with UN agencies including UNDP, UNFPA and UN Women across Africa, while also supporting foundations such as Open Society.

Through the firm, she contributed to the Government of Tanzania’s oil and gas communications strategy and produced investment briefings for the Tanzania Investment Centre, work that positioned her as one of the country’s key strategic advisors in development messaging and investment promotion.

Ms Kanyeka has also gained recognition for her mentorship role in Tanzania’s innovation and technology ecosystem.

She coached Tanzanian start-ups that went on to win locally and qualify for Seedstars, a Swiss-based global technology competition offering a $0.5 million prize, placing Tanzanian innovators on an international platform.

In addition, she mentors a group of 40 female ICT coders under an initiative known as Code Lady, supporting efforts to increase women’s participation in the digital economy.

Her work has earned her multiple accolades, including being named among the Top 50 women in management by CV People Africa in 2019, being recognised as a Sheroe the same year, and being listed among the top 13 out of 100 women pushing for gender progress in East Africa by The EastAfrican newspaper in 2018.

In 2015, she was also recognised by the International Planned Parenthood Federation as one of the top 40 global youth leaders advancing family planning.

Tanzania's former President Jakaya Kikwete (right) in a group photo with Minister for Finance, Mr Khamis Mussa Omar, Zanzibar’s Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Juma Malik Akil, Ms Ngasuma Kanyeka and The Minister of State in the President's Office (Planning and Investment), Prof Kitila Mkumbo

At Harvard, her work has expanded into cyber governance and data protection policy.

At the Harvard Belfer Center, Ms Kanyeka is expected to support the Cyber Security Project, focusing on the development of a data privacy policy for the United States.

Her award has attracted attention from senior Tanzanian leaders who attended the HMLP sessions, including former President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, Minister for Finance, Mr Khamis Mussa Omar, Zanzibar’s Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Juma Malik Akil, and Minister of State in the President’s Office (Planning and Investment), Prof Kitila Mkumbo.

Former President Dr Kikwete congratulated Ms Kanyeka for raising Tanzania’s profile in one of the world’s leading academic institutions and for demonstrating that Tanzanians can compete and excel in global spaces.

Ms Kanyeka is among the few Tanzanians to have secured a PhD position at Harvard University since its establishment in 1636, and she is the first Tanzanian to win the prestigious award sponsored by the Tessa Jowell Foundation.