Retiring Moshi teachers warned over surge in pension fraud cases

Moshi. Teachers in Moshi Rural District in Kilimanjaro Region who are set to retire this year have been urged to steer clear of fraudsters, with authorities warning them against engaging with unregistered or unregulated financial institutions in order to safeguard their retirement benefits.

The warning was issued on May 2, 2026, during a special training session organised by the Moshi Rural Teachers Savings and Credit Cooperative Society (MRT SACCOS Ltd), aimed at equipping members with knowledge on financial management, identifying common fraud tactics, and exercising caution when accessing their pension benefits.

The initiative comes amid a rise in cases of retirees being defrauded shortly after receiving their pension payouts, a trend that has left many victims financially distressed.

Speaking during the training, Bosco Simba, MRT SACCOS Manager, said continuous education for members would help protect them from the growing wave of fraud.

Some retired teachers from Moshi Rural Council during a training session organised by the Moshi Rural Teachers’ Savings and Credit Co-operative Society (MRT Saccos). Photo|Janeth Joseph.

“We have organised this training because there has been a significant rise in cases of people being conned. We felt it was important to prepare our members so that they understand the safest place to invest is within their own SACCOS,” said Mr Simba.

He noted that members of the SACCOS have so far invested more than Sh6 billion, while the institution has built an internal capital base of Sh15.9 billion, which is used to provide services to members and invest in other profitable ventures.

Mr Simba added that the cooperative is currently planning to develop a commercial investment project that will include office space and a hotel, at an estimated cost of Sh2.7 billion, which is expected to significantly benefit members.

“We believe this investment will strengthen our SACCOS for future generations. So far, we have a total of 3,000 members, up from just 98 when the SACCOS was established in 1998,” he said.

On his part, Dr Paschal Kang’iria, a mental health and rehabilitation expert, said retirement planning should begin early in order to prevent stress and psychological challenges after leaving formal employment.

“It is important for individuals to start engaging in alternative activities before retirement. This helps them maintain income-generating activities and reduces the risk of mental health challenges,” said Dr Kang’iria.

He further stressed that retirement preparation should begin at least five to ten years before leaving work to ensure a smoother transition.

Meanwhile, Shedracky Mhagama, Moshi Rural District Council Executive Director, urged public servants not to fear retirement, but to embrace it as a normal stage of life.

“Retirement should not unsettle us; it is an important stage of life. We must prepare psychologically and also develop a habit of caring for our health, as old age comes with various health challenges,” said Mr Mhagama.