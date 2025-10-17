Madagascar coup leader sworn in as president amid protests and international condemnation

Antananarivo. Colonel Michael Randrianirina, the military officer who seized power in Madagascar earlier this week, was officially sworn in as president on Friday, October 17, 2025 in a ceremony marked by cheers, trumpets, and raised swords.

The move comes days after youth-led protests forced former President Andry Rajoelina to flee the country.

At the ceremony, held at the High Constitutional Court, Randrianirina pledged to “fully, completely, and justly fulfil the high responsibilities” of his office, vowing to defend national unity and human rights.

Military officers raised swords and sounded trumpets as he took the oath, symbolising the formal handover of authority.

Rajoelina, impeached by lawmakers and currently in exile, has condemned the coup and refused to relinquish power, despite widespread defections within the security forces and the High Constitutional Court’s rapid endorsement of the military takeover.

The African Union and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have publicly condemned the coup, which followed weeks of protests by young people — primarily members of “Gen Z” — triggered by chronic power and water shortages across the island.

While many of the protesters celebrated Rajoelina’s departure, some expressed unease at the speed with which the military assumed control. “Not yet,” said 18-year-old student Mioty Andrianambinintsoa outside the court, signalling that the protesters’ broader objectives remain unfulfilled.

Fellow demonstrator Francko Ramananvarivo, 23, explained, “Our goal is a government that is close to the people. We are not there yet.”