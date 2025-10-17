Winnie Odinga clarifies father’s passing, praises his legacy

Dar es Salaam. Winnie Odinga, the eldest daughter of Kenya’s former Prime Minister and opposition leader, Raila Odinga, has provided clarity on the circumstances of her father’s death, disputing claims circulating on social media.

Speaking on Friday, October 17, 2025 during the national memorial service at Nyayo Stadium, Winnie revealed that she was in India when her father took his final breath.

“I was in India when he passed away. He died in his own way, but not as people are describing on social media. He was in good health,” she said.

“He would rise each day for his walking exercise — one round on the first day, two on the second, five on the third, and he continued like that. I can say my father passed away a strong and healthy man. The king has rested, but his legacy will live on forever.”

She further described her father as a true leader, full of love and respect for his family, particularly his grandchildren.

“He was a devoted father. Even while burdened with national responsibilities, he never forgot his grandchildren; he always sent messages of love,” she said.

She also referred to Odinga as “father and hero,” whose wisdom, courage, and love profoundly shaped her life.

“I don’t know who I will miss most — my father or my hero. I am a lucky girl because he was my father. Only three people were as fortunate as I was: Fidel, Rozzy, and Junior,” she said.

She added that her father was a constant source of light and inspiration, motivating everyone he met.

“To the world, he had many titles and often gave people nicknames. But to me, he was simply Father,” she said.

Recalling life at home, Winnie said their father encouraged critical thinking through questions and riddles.