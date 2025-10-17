Kenya's former President Uhuru Kenyatta describes Odinga as 'Father of the Nation'

Dar es Salaam. Former President of Kenya, Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, has described the late Raila Amolo Odinga as Kenya’s “Father of the Nation” in recognition of his profound love for the country and unwavering commitment to upholding justice, unity, and democracy.

Speaking on Friday, October 17, 2025, during the national farewell ceremony for Raila held at Nyayo Stadium, Kenyatta recalled that Kenyans knew Odinga by various affectionate nicknames such as Jakom, Agwambo, and Ting’a, but above all, they knew and respected him as a father figure.

“Today we gather as Kenyans to celebrate the life of our leader, my friend, and my brother. Honourable Raila Amolo Odinga was known by many names – Jakom, Agwambo, Ting’a – but as a nation, we recognised and honoured him as a Father,” Kenyatta said.

He emphasised that Raila was loved not because of his ethnicity or skin colour, but for his vision, thoughts, and deeds.

“Honourable Raila loved his country above all else. He had no allegiance to tribe; he cherished all of Kenya and every one of its citizens. In his home, one would meet friends from every corner of our nation – a lesson in unity and genuine love,” he added.

Kenyatta insisted that Kenya’s history cannot be written without Raila Odinga’s name.

“The history of Kenya’s democracy cannot be told without placing Raila Odinga at its forefront. The history of human rights and citizens’ rights cannot be written without his name.

Even the history of devolution and empowering communities cannot be recounted without mentioning Raila Amolo Odinga,” he said.

Paying tribute with deep sorrow and respect, the former president said that although Raila has departed in body, he will continue to live on in the spirit and hearts of all Kenyans.

“Raila loved peace. He cherished the unity of our nation. He delighted in seeing Kenyans work together to build their country. He was a champion of the rights of all, and whenever he saw injustice, he was the first to stand and ensure that justice prevailed,” Kenyatta said.