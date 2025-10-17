Tanzania allocates Sh10 billion to Kibaha biotech factory for pesticide production in 2025/2026

Dar es Salaam. The Government of Tanzania has earmarked Sh10 billion for the Tanzania Biotech Products Limited (TBPL) factory in Kibaha, Coast Region, to support the development and production of various pesticides and related chemicals in the 2025/2026 financial year.

The announcement was made on October 17, 2025 by the Government Chief Pharmacist, Mr Daud Masasi, during the launch of the factory’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

Operated under the National Development Corporation (NDC), TBPL is the only facility of its kind in Africa and among the few globally dedicated to the production of biological pesticides.

Mr Masasi underlined the factory’s strategic importance to public health and economic development, citing these factors as the reason for the substantial increase in government funding.

He noted that under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan (2021–2025), the government has allocated a total of Sh11.5 billion to the facility—an exponential rise compared to the first six years of its operation, when it received less than Sh1.5 billion in total.

“This is a unique and strategic factory. The government recognises its significance, which is why this year’s allocation alone amounts to Sh10 billion, covering 100 per cent of the requested budget,” said Mr Masasi.

He added that alongside increased funding, the government is investing in local capacity building by transferring technical knowledge and expertise to Tanzanian professionals—a move already yielding results in the fight against malaria.

Mr Masasi highlighted that malaria prevalence has fallen from 14 per cent in 2014 to 8 per cent currently, largely due to the use of pesticides produced at the Kibaha factory.

He noted that all 184 local government authorities across the country have received the products and urged local leaders to ensure their proper and effective use.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Dr Abdallah Hashil, described TBPL as a model factory, having successfully developed and produced more than three types of health and agricultural products.

“The government’s commitment to supporting this factory is evident. Its aim is to enhance pesticide production and expand into other health-related biotechnology products. These environmentally friendly products are significantly improving the lives of Tanzanians,” said Dr Hashil.

He added that the factory contributes not only to public health but also to the national economy through exports. Approximately 25 per cent of TBPL’s output is exported to countries including Uganda, Kenya, Mozambique, Angola and Niger, helping Tanzania earn valuable foreign exchange.

The Managing Director of the NDC, Dr Nicolaus Shombe, also addressed the event, highlighting the factory’s collaboration with Cuban experts and affirming that all products are manufactured entirely in Tanzania by Tanzanian professionals.

In addition to larvicides, Dr Shombe noted that the factory produces organic, chemical-free fertilisers to support sustainable agriculture.