Mali imposes $10,000 visa bond on U.S citizens in direct response to Trump's move against Africa

Mali has announced a new visa policy requiring US citizens to post a bond of up to $10,000 before entering the country, in a move that mirrors a previous US measure targeting Malian nationals.

The decision, unveiled by Malian authorities this week, is being described as an act of diplomatic reciprocity aimed at countering what Bamako considers a discriminatory US visa bond system.

Under the new arrangement, American travellers — including business visitors and tourists — will be required to deposit a refundable bond as a condition for obtaining entry clearance.

Officials say the funds will be returned once visitors leave Mali within the permitted timeframe.

The policy is expected to affect US business and tourism activity in the country, particularly within the mining sector where American companies maintain significant interests.

Mali’s move reflects a growing trend among West African nations adopting reciprocal measures in response to what they perceive as unequal treatment under US immigration and visa policies.