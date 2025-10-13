Government pledges support for education investors to enhance global skills

Dar es Salaam. The government will continue creating an enabling environment for investors in the education sector to enhance learning opportunities and equip students with diverse knowledge and skills, including foreign languages, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila said over the weekend.

Speaking on his behalf, Kinondoni Municipal Secondary Education Officer Mtundi Nyamhanga addressed the launch of the Monti International School Transformation Programme, which will follow the Cambridge International Curriculum.

Mr Chalamila said adopting foreign languages would prepare students for future employment and encouraged private investors to establish schools to support national efforts in expanding access to quality education.

He commended Monti International School for its inclusive approach integrating academics, sports, creativity and innovation.

“Monti provides students with a strong academic foundation while nurturing curiosity, critical thinking and global awareness,” he said.

The school’s investments in sports facilities, including a swimming pool, football pitch and multipurpose courts, instil discipline, teamwork, and resilience, preparing students to succeed both in sports and life.

Monti International School Founder and Head Fatma Fernandes announced plans to expand to a new Madale Campus in 2026, offering secondary education and extending the school’s journey from early childhood through secondary level.

With over 150 students enrolled, the transformation plan focuses on three pillars: Cambridge-based learning, sports excellence, and creativity.