Digital platform opens European markets for Tanzanian farmers

Arusha. More than 10,000 Tanzanian farmers are set to benefit from direct access to European markets through a new digital platform that cuts out middlemen, providing a reliable market for their produce.

The initiative, a joint project between the Tanganyika Farmers Association (TFA) and Poland-based digital communications company Defood, aims to connect farmers growing coffee, avocado, fruits and vegetables directly with buyers in Europe.

Speaking here at the weekend, TFA Chief Executive Officer Justin Shirima said the project is a major step towards empowering farmers economically. “This project provides solutions for Tanzanian farmers to access European markets.

After two years of field visits and quality assessments, we are launching it this month,” Mr Shirima said. He assured farmers that the platform’s credibility guarantees a secure market, citing success in other regions where farmers have already benefited from direct communication with buyers.

Mr Shirima noted that visits to Karatu District in Arusha and Siha District in Kilimanjaro highlighted thriving production of tomatoes, avocado, and coffee. He urged farmers to meet the required quality standards to fully benefit from the project.

“I call on all farmers, particularly TFA members, to take advantage of this opportunity. We are collecting data to identify farmers capable of producing crops that meet European market standards and facilitating direct negotiations with buyers,” he added.

Defood Director Adrian Pinko said the digital platform is user-friendly and will help farmers understand customer demand without relying on middlemen. “The system can connect Tanzanian farmers to Europe’s large markets.