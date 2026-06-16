Somaliland opens embassy in Jerusalem after Israeli recognition

Somaliland has opened an embassy in Jerusalem, becoming one of the few foreign entities to establish a diplomatic mission in the disputed city, six months after Israel recognised the breakaway territory as an independent state.

The embassy was inaugurated during an official visit by Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi to Israel, where he met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu welcomed the move, describing it as a sign of deepening ties between the two sides and praising Somaliland’s decision to locate its mission in Jerusalem rather than Tel Aviv, where most foreign embassies are based.

The development has drawn sharp criticism from Somalia, which regards Somaliland as part of its territory. Mogadishu said engagement with Somaliland undermines Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Palestinian Authority also condemned the embassy opening, saying it violated international law and resolutions concerning the status of Jerusalem.

Somaliland has governed itself since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, maintaining its own government, currency and security forces.