South Africa's ANC to meet after court revives impeachment process against president

Johannesburg. South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC) party has called a ‌meeting of one of its top decision-making bodies after a court ruling that revived impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa over the "Farmgate" scandal.

Party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu told Reuters the special National Executive Committee ⁠meeting on Tuesday evening would discuss the constitutional court ruling, confirming a report by the TimesLIVE news website.

The scandal centres on the theft of a large amount of foreign currency from a sofa on Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm in 2020.

Ramaphosa has denied wrongdoing and said he respects the constitutional court's ‌judgment.

In ⁠2022, the ANC used its parliamentary majority to block the establishment of an impeachment committee to further investigate the incident, which raised questions about how Ramaphosa acquired ⁠so much cash and whether he declared it.

Ramaphosa has said the money was from proceeds from the sale of ⁠buffaloes.